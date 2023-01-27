Submit Release
VettaFi Announces Consultation for the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI)

VettaFi announced that it is conducting a consultation with market participants on potential modifications to constituent criteria and weightings of the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI).

The consultation link is available below, and the consultation is open through February 20, 2023.

Consistent with industry practice, VettaFi will continue to periodically consult with stakeholders for feedback regarding its indexes. VettaFi makes no guarantees nor is under any obligation to comply with any of the responses from these consultations, which may result in no changes or outcome of any kind.

Consultation link: AMZI Consultation

About VettaFi

VettaFi is the new collective brand powered by the industry veterans, tech enthusiasts, and data scientists from ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network Global Indexes.

VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices. For more information, visit www.VettaFi.com.

