VettaFi Announces Consultation for the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI)

VettaFi announced that it is conducting a consultation with market participants on potential modifications to constituent criteria and weightings of the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI).

The consultation link is available below, and the consultation is open through February 20, 2023.

Consistent with industry practice, VettaFi will continue to periodically consult with stakeholders for feedback regarding its indexes. VettaFi makes no guarantees nor is under any obligation to comply with any of the responses from these consultations, which may result in no changes or outcome of any kind.

Consultation link: AMZI Consultation

