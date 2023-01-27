Dapur Raja: a modern Balinese restaurant that serves authentic Balinese Rijsttafel in Ubud, Bali.

Located on the busy street of Goutama Selatan, Dapur Raja is a modern eatery that brings delicious Balinese food and wine options for locals and tourists alike.

Authentic Balinese Cuisine



Being a popular tourist destination, Bali attracts travelers from around the globe. This is not just due to the island's natural beauty but also because of the people and the delicious food that the Balinese culture offers.

Authentic and traditional Balinese cuisine focuses heavily on rice, a staple with almost every meal. At the same time, protein is mainly consumed in pork, chicken, and seafood. Included in every meal are fruits and vegetables, making Balinese food both delicious and nutritious.

Balinese Rijsttafel



The Rijsttafel is a Balinese specialty. Dating back to the Dutch colonial era, this platter consists of rice and many other side dishes. Thus making it an ideal option for lunch or dinner with friends and family.

Each side dish in the Rijsttafel is carefully selected to complement the others and to tie in with the rice, which is at the heart of the platter.

Dapur Raja specializes in Balinese Rijsttafel



Located in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Dapur Raja serves a hearty Balinese Rijsttafel for locals and tourists alike. The restaurant's version of Rijsttafel consists of 8 local delicacies, including Babi Guling, Ikan Pepes, and Bebek Betutu, for the main courses. Each meal finishes with some scrumptious Balinese dessert.

The Head chef at Dapur Raja said, “We are famous across Bali for serving one of the best Rijsttafel. Our restaurant is popular amongst locals and tourists alike, especially those looking to experience authentic Balinese food.”

To cater to all kinds of diets, the restaurant also has vegetarian and vegan options available for the Rijsttafel.

Rich Interior Design

The restaurant is aesthetically designed with heavy influences from Balinese culture. Dapur Raja offers floor seating to allow customers to get a truly authentic Bali experience.

Making use of intricately carved brass and wooden cutlery, the restaurant offers its diners the chance to experience the true spirit of Bali during their meals.

Balancing Modernity with Tradition

Dapur Raja’s menu combines elements of modernity with traditional Balinese cuisine, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to introduce themselves to the native flavors of Bali.

Diners will find familiar modern options on the menu, such as coffee and other drinks to pair with the traditional Rijsttafel.

The restaurant remains open every day of the week for lunch and dinner between 11.30 to 21.00.

Conclusion

Dapur Raja is an authentic Balinese restaurant in the Ubud region and serves the native specialty, Balinese Rijsttafel. The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan and non-vegetarian options for the Rijstaffel, with their version consisting of 8 delicacies paired with rice. They also have a wide selection of wine and drinks to pair with the main courses alongside dessert.

For further information or bookings, the restaurant can be contacted via the details below.

