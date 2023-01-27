$9.12 Billion Worldwide Low Speed Electric Vehicle Industry to 2027: Key Players Include AGT Electric Cars, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Bradshaw Electric Vehicles and HDK Electric Vehicle

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low speed electric vehicle market size reached US$ 3.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.01% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Electric vehicles (EVs) operate on an electric motor without using an internal-combustion engine that generates power by burning a mixture of gases and fuels. They rely on batteries to power the electric motor, which is connected to a wall outlet or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).

They are highly efficient and cost-effective as EVs have fewer moving parts that require maintenance. In addition, EVs are environment-friendly as they do not emit greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and ozone (O3).

At present, there is a rise in the demand for low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) across the globe, as they can be charged from home electrical outlets without the need for charging stations.

Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Trends:

The rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of using LSEV as a low-cost and eco-friendly transportation option represents one of the key factors influencing the market. Besides this, there is an increase in the adoption of 3D printing technology for vehicle customization around the world. This, along with the expanding automobile industry, is strengthening the growth of the market.

Moreover, governments of several countries are providing relaxation in legal age limits and driver licensing for LSEVs. They are also promoting the use of EVs by offering purchase subsidies and vehicle purchase and registration tax rebates, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce low-cost lithium-ion batteries. In line with this, the increasing utilization of LSEVs as personal vehicles across the globe is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the escalating demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles worldwide is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGT Electric Cars, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, HDK Electric Vehicle, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Polaris Inc., Speedways Electric, Terra Motors Corporation and Textron Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global low speed electric vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global low speed electric vehicle market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the battery?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global low speed electric vehicle market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

