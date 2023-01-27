Rakshan Syed: A Role Model For Women Everywhere, Mentoring And Coaching For Gender Equality

Rakshan Syed is a woman who wears many hats - she is a mother, a career woman, and a daughter. From a young age, Syed has been passionate about women's empowerment and has always felt a sense of unease regarding the universal acceptance of gender biases.

She has always challenged the norms that discriminate against women. Her passion for women's education and career development has led her to become a successful lawyer, interior designer, and IT professional with a senior management position in a Fortune 100 company.

Syed's passion for women's empowerment and gender equality is what prompted her to write her first book, "Embolden Women: Unapologetically Me." The book is a call to action for women to be self-reliant, educated, and not to shy away from the conversation.

Syed believes that educated women make better choices for themselves and society, enabling and amplifying the voices of women in all facets of life where decisions are being made. She is convinced that women must be given the opportunity to be self-sufficient without depending on others, with full control of their lives.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Syed also mentors and coaches women in her network. Her goal is to reach a broader audience and help more women across the globe. She believes that by engaging with women via her book, she can establish a platform globally and give back to society through the global reach of her voice and message.

In summary, Rakshan Syed is a woman who is deeply committed to women's empowerment and gender equality. Through her book, "Embolden Women: Unapologetically Me," she hopes to inspire and empower women to be self-reliant, educated, and to speak up for themselves.

Overall, she is a role model for many women and an advocate for the empowerment of women.

Embolden Women: Unapologetically Me is a book for every girl and woman who wants to break the barriers of society. To live life on their terms, with their head held high. Work-life balance, self-efficacy, confidence, and courage empowering and uplifting women – that’s what Rakshan focuses on.

So, if you want to change your life, and live your life the way you want then don’t be apologetic for willing to not be a slave to others’ mindsets and expectations, join me in this journey of enabling yourself and other women to be unapologetic about who you are, go ahead and purchase a copy of Embolden Women now!

It’s available on Amazon in all formats.

https://a.co/d/4DXnODU

Find out more about Rakshan Syed and her mission here: https://emboldenwomen.com.

Media Contact

Embolden Women

Rakshan Syed

Peoria

IL

United States