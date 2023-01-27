Submit Release
Whitestone REIT Announces Tax Characteristics of 2022 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) released the federal income tax treatment of 2022 cash distributions to holders of common shares (CUSIP 966084204). The federal tax treatment of 2022 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Record Date Payable
Date		 Total
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Dividends		 Total Capital
Gain
Distribution		 Unrecaptured
Sec 1250 Gain		 Return of
Capital
(Nontaxable
Distribution)		 Section 199A
Dividends (1)
1/4/2022 1/13/2022 $0.035833 $0.035833 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.035833
2/2/2022 2/11/2022 $0.035833 $0.035833 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.035833
3/2/2022 3/11/2022 $0.035833 $0.035833 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.035833
4/4/2022 4/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
5/3/2022 5/12/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
6/2/2022 6/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
7/5/2022 7/13/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
8/2/2022 8/12/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
9/6/2022 9/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
10/4/2022 10/12/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
11/2/2022 11/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
12/2/2022 12/14/2022 $0.040000 $0.040000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.040000
  2022 Total $0.467499 $0.467499 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.467499

(1)   Represents dividends eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A and is included in “Ordinary Dividends”.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Whitestone REIT distributions.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country:  Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.  The company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy.  For additional information, please visit our investor relations website.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com


