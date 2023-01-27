Notice of Funding Availability - DC FloodSmart Homes Resilience Upgrades
DOEE seeks eligible entities to help reduce the loss of life, damage to property, and harm to natural resources from flooding. The grantee will install upgrades to homes in flood-prone areas of the District and provide some emergency assistance for anticipated flood events (e.g., sand-bag deployment). The amount available for the project is $2,520,969.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of FY23-RRD-799 ” in the subject line for DC FloodSmart Homes Resilience Upgrades RFA.
The deadline for application submissions is February 27, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;
- Faith-based organizations;
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
There will be an information session. February 7, 2023 @ 3pm.
WebEx access>>
Password: zXv6j3KSqM9
Join by phone:
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 2310 618 1471
Join by video system:
Dial [email protected].
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]
Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.