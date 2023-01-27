Route 978 Millers Run Road Temporary Bridge Installation Work Begins Monday in South Fayette Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work on the installation of a temporary bridge on Millers Run Road (Route 978) over Dolphin Run will begin Monday, January 30 in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County weather permitting.

A recent inspection of the Millers Run Road Bridge, located between Mohawk Road and Battle Ridge Road (Route 978), found advanced deterioration of the structure, and required an immediate closure. The bridge closed to traffic on December 24. All traffic is currently detoured.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, crews will begin work on installing a temporary one-lane bridge located adjacent to the currently closed structure. Work on the temporary structure will require the long-term closure of Mohawk Road at the intersection with Millers Run Road. Local traffic will access Mohawk Road from Battle Ridge Road. The temporary bridge is expected to open to traffic in mid-February. As a safety precaution, a 10-mph speed limit will be implemented in the area of the temporary structure.

In addition to the placement of the temporary bridge, other work including utility relocation work, temporary traffic signals installation, paving, and line striping will occur. Crews from Jet Excavating Company will conduct the work.

A project to permanently replace the closed bridge is currently being designed. Mohawk Road will remain closed to traffic at the Millers Run Road intersection until the permanent structure is installed.

The temporary structure will not be weight posted; however, the truck detour will remain in place.

Posted Truck Detour

West of the Bridge

Follow Millers Run Road (Route 978) westbound to Route 50

Turn left onto Route 50

Turn left onto Millers Run Road (Route 3026)

Follow Millers Run Road back to Route 978

End Detour

East of the Bridge

