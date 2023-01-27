FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Net Income and Results of Operations and Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for 2022 of $20.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for 2021. The $1.0 million, or 4.4%, earnings decrease was due primarily to a $4.4 million, or 14.2%, increase in non-interest expense, coupled with a $1.8 million increase in the provision for loan and lease losses. Partially offsetting these negative factors was a $5.0 million, or 10.3%, increase in net interest income. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of $1.0 million, or 24.3%, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in fourth quarter earnings was largely due to increases in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and the provision for loan and lease losses.



Return on average assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.21% and 15.55%, respectively, in 2022, compared to 1.36% and 13.46%, respectively in 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.13% and 17.40%, respectively. Comparatively, annualized return on average assets was 0.94% and annualized return on average shareholders’ equity was 9.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Dividends declared and paid in 2022 totaled $0.33 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 22.2%, compared to $0.27 per share for 2021. Total dividends declared and paid for 2022 equated to a dividend yield of approximately 4.0% based on the closing stock price of $8.21 per share at December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 25, 2023, FNCB's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program under which up to 750,000 shares of FNCB's outstanding common stock may be acquired in the open market commencing no earlier than March 3, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2023 pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In 2022 and 2021, the Board of Directors had authorized a similar program under which 384,830 and 330,759 common shares were repurchased, respectively.

The repurchase of shares under the program is administered through an independent broker. Repurchases may occur from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market transactions depending upon market conditions, and are subject to SEC regulations as well as certain price, market volume and timing constraints specified in the trading plan. Under the program, the purchases will be funded from working capital presently available to FNCB, and the repurchased shares will be returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock. There is not a guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by FNCB, and FNCB may discontinue purchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are no longer warranted. As of December 31, 2022, FNCB had approximately 19.7 million shares outstanding.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share increased $0.04 per share, or 20.0%, to $0.24 per share in 2022 compared to $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, diluted earnings per share decreased $0.03 per share, or 2.8%, to $1.03 per share in 2022 from $1.06 per share in 2021;

Return on average assets was 1.13% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.94% for the same quarter of 2021. For the full year, return on average assets was 1.21% in 2022 compared to 1.36% in 2021;

For the fourth quarter, return on average shareholders' equity was 17.40% in 2022 from 9.82% in 2021. Return on average shareholders' equity for all of 2022 improved to 15.55% compared to 13.46% for 2021;

Tangible book value decreased $2.09 per share, or 25.6%, to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022 from $8.13 per share at December 31, 2021;

Total risk-based capital and Tier I Leverage ratios (FNCB Bank) were 13.10% and 8.77% at December 31, 2022 compared to 14.64% and 8.92% at December 31, 2021, respectively;

The earning asset yield (FTE) for the fourth quarter increased 82 basis points to 4.23% in 2022 from 3.41% in 2021. Year over year, the earning asset yield (FTE) increased 16 basis points to 3.79% in 2022 from 3.63% in 2021;

Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 103 basis points to 1.19% from 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Year over year, cost of funds increased 30 basis points to 0.55% in 2022 from 0.25% in 2021.

The net interest margin (FTE) for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points to 3.32% from 3.29% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Year over year, net interest margin (FTE) decreased 7 basis points to 3.38% in 2022 from 3.45% in 2021;

Ratio of non-performing loans to total loans improved to 0.25% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.39% at December 31, 2021; and

The efficiency ratio improved to 59.37% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 61.75% for the same quarter of 2021.

"FNCB's strong performance in 2022 speaks to management's ability to adapt to changing market demands and navigate through inflationary pressures within our industry," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings in 2022 benefitted from higher levels of net interest income, which reflected strong organic loan growth, new product offerings and our ability to effectively manage funding costs. We are beginning to experience increased competition within our market and remain vigilant as we head into 2023. We believe the strength of our balance sheet and asset quality positions will allow us to execute on our strategic initiatives and successfully face any challenges presented in 2023,” concluded Mr. Champi.

Summary Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, FNCB's net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis increased $0.9 million, or 7.1%, to $14.0 million from $13.1 million for the same three months of 2021, which resulted from an increase in tax-equivalent interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. For the fourth quarter of 2022, tax-equivalent interest income increased $4.3 million, or 31.7%, to $17.8 million from $13.5 million in 2021. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income reflected higher volumes of earning assets, coupled with an increase in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $96.5 million, or 6.1%, to $1.686 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $1.589 billion for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $163.7 million, or 17.0%, to $1.125 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $961.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand and the new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering. Coupled with the increase in earning asset volumes was an 82-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets to 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.41% for the same quarter of 2021, reflecting the rise in market interest rates. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan and lease portfolio increased 58 basis points to 4.91% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.33% for the same quarter of 2021, while the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 40 basis points to 2.84% from 2.44% comparing the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Partially offsetting the increase in tax-equivalent interest income was a $3.4 million increase in interest expense, due primarily to higher volumes of wholesale borrowings, coupled with increases in funding costs. Overall, interest-bearing liabilities averaged $1.284 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $102.7 million or 8.7%, from $1.181 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Specifically, average borrowed funds increased $127.2 million, or 714.1%, to $145.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $17.8 million for the same three months ended December 31, 2021, which was entirely due to an increase in the utilization of advances through FHLB of Pittsburgh. The increase in borrowed funds was partially offset by a $24.5 million, or 2.1%, decrease in average interest-bearing deposits, comparing the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Specifically, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $42.2 million, or 4.8%, to $831.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $873.7 million at December 31, 2021. FNCB’s cost of funds increased 103 basis points to 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.16% for the same quarter of 2021. Deposit costs increased 67 basis points, while the cost of borrowed funds increased 302 basis points, comparing the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points to 3.32% compared to 3.29% for the same quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, tax-equivalent net interest margin contracted 11 basis points from 3.43% for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting the continued increase in funding costs driven by the additional FOMC actions, coupled with escalating industry competition for deposits.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 10.5%, to $55.1 million compared to $49.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, due to an increase in tax-equivalent interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Similar to the quarterly period, the increase in tax-equivalent interest income reflected higher earning asset volumes and yields, while the increase in interest expense was primarily due to increased utilization of wholesale funding, coupled with higher funding costs. Average earning assets increased $9.3 million, or 12.7%, to $1.633 billion in 2022 from $1.449 billion in 2021. Specifically, average loans and lease volumes increased $6.2 million, or 13.0%, to $1.074 billion in 2022 from $950.5 million in 2021 and investment security volumes increased $3.1 million, or 28.0%, to $550.1 million in 2022 from $429.6 million in 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 16 basis points to 3.79% in 2022 from 3.63 % in 2021. Specifically, the tax equivalent yield on the loan and lease portfolio increased 7 basis points, to 4.43% for 2022 from 4.36% for 2021. The $4.0 million, or 148.9%, increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase in average borrowed funds, coupled with an increase in funding costs. Borrowed funds averaged $109.5 million for 2022, an increase of $97.3 million from $ 12.2 million at December 31, 2021. Total interest-bearing deposits increased $51.8 million, or 4.9%, to $1.118 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.066 billion at December 31, 2021, which had little impact on interest expense as increases in lower-costing interest-bearing demand and savings volumes were offset by a reduction in higher-costing time deposit volumes. Specifically, interest-bearing demand deposits averaged $815.6 million in 2022, an increase of $50.8 million, or 6.6%, compared to $764.8 million in 2021, and savings deposits averaged $144.3 million in 2022, an increase of $19.3 million, or 15.5%, from $125.0 million in 2021. Meanwhile, average time deposits decreased $18.3 million, or 10.4%, to $158.0 million in 2022 from $176.3 million in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, FNCB’s cost of funds increased 30 basis points to 0.55% from 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin declined 7 basis points to 3.38% in 2022 from 3.45% in 2021, while the net interest spread declined 14 basis points to 3.24%, from 3.38%, comparing 2022 and 2021, respectively. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 23.2%, from $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was largely due to income from settlements of $0.5 million, coupled with increases in deposit service charges and net gains on the sale of mortgages held for sale. Partially offsetting these positive factors, were a net loss recorded on the sale of available-for-sale securities and a reduction in net gains on equity securities. Settlement income included $0.3 million related to a BOLI death benefit claim and $0.2 million received from a vendor following a breach of contract. Deposit service charges increased $0.2 million, or 12.4%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the same three-month period of 2021, which primarily reflected an increase in debit card fees. Net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale were $82 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $42 thousand, or 105.0%, from $40 thousand for the same quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by $0.2 million net loss recognized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities as part of a portfolio repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2022. There were no gains or losses recognized on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FNCB recorded net gains on equity securities of $87 thousand, a decrease of $58 thousand, or 40.0%, compared to $145 thousand for the same quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 3.5%, to $8.0 million from $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-to-date reduction in non-interest income resulted primarily from an unfavorable change in the market value of equity securities and a net loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities, coupled with reductions in net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale, and loan related fees. Stock market volatility resulted in FNCB recording a net loss on equity securities of $34 thousand in 2022, compared to a net gain of $0.7 million recorded in 2021. Additionally, FNCB recorded a net loss on the sale of available-for sale debt securities of $0.2 million in 2022 compared to a net gain of $0.2 million in 2021, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 204.7%. Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale decreased $0.1 million, or 41.8%, to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.3 million for the of the year ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, loan-related fees decreased $0.2 million, or 37.7%, to $0.2 million in 2022 from $0.4 million in 2021 and income associated with BOLI death benefit claims decreased $0.1 million, or 35.9%, to $0.3 million from $0.4 million, respectively comparing the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.5 million, or 13.9%, increase in deposit service charges, resulting primarily from an increase in debit card fee income, a $0.2 million increase in BOLI income and a $0.1 million increase in merchant services revenue comparing 2022 and 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.4%, from $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $0.6 million, or 12.7%, to $5.5 million from $4.9 million comparing the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, which was largely due to higher personnel costs and increases in employee retirement plan contributions and incentive pay. Professional fees for the fourth quarter increased $0.3 million, or 190.7%, to $0.4 million in 2022 from $0.1 million in 2021, which reflected additional costs related to new product offerings, implementation of a retail mortgage point-of-sale platform and various consulting engagements. Partially offsetting these expense increases, was a credit for off-balance sheet commitments of $0.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a $0.2 million provision recorded for the respective quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $35.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 14.2%, compared to $31.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Similar to the fourth quarter increase, the yearly increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. In addition, increases in data processing expenses, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses contributed to the increase in non-interest expense. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.6 million, or 15.5%, to $19.3 million in 2022, compared to $16.7 million in 2021. Professional fees increased $0.6 million, or 88.9%, to $1.3 million in 2022, compared to $0.7 million in 2021. Meanwhile, data processing expenses increased $0.3 million, or 9.2%, to $4.0 million in 2022, compared to $3.7 million in 2021 primarily due to additional costs associated with the retail mortgage and commercial lending platforms. Additionally, for the year-to-date period, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses increased $0.2 million, or 33.2%, and $0.6 million, or 14.8%, respectively, as compared to 2021. The increase in other expenses was largely due to increases in insurance costs, legal fees, correspondent bank fees and servicing costs of purchased loans.

Asset Quality

FNCB experienced an improvement in asset quality throughout 2022, as exhibited by a decrease in total non-performing loans of $1.0 million, or 26.4%, to $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, from $3.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) improved to 0.44% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, non-performing loans increased slightly by $0.1 million, or 4.2%, from $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, while the delinquency rate ticked up one basis point from 0.43% at September 30, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.0 million for 2022, an increase of $1.8 million, compared to a $0.2 million provision in 2021. The elevated amount of credit provisioning in 2022 was directly related to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $81.2 million, or 4.9%, to $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021. The strong balance sheet growth reflected substantial increases in loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"), partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale debt securities. Loans, net of ALLL, grew $143.1 million, or 14.8%, to $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022, from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, cash and cash equivalents decreased $57.1 million, or 57.8%, to $41.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $99.0 million at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale debt securities decreased $46.5 million, or 8.9%, to $476.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $522.6 million at December 31, 2021, which was caused largely by a decline in the market value of these securities due to rising interest rates. The return municipal deposit seasonality and outflow of excess COVID-19 deposits was primarily responsible for a $34.8 million, or 2.4%, decrease in total deposits decreased to $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $20.1 million, or 1.8%, to $1.115 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.135 billion at December 31, 2021, while non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $14.2 million, or 4.5%, to $305.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $320.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $43.5 million, or 26.8%, to $118.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $162.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital was primarily due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022, from accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.4 million at December 31, 2021. The negative change of $54.4 million was related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB’s available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, due to the dramatic increase in market interest rates. Also impacting capital, was net income of $20.4 million, partially offset by $3.6 million utilized for the repurchase of common shares under a stock repurchase program authorized by FNCB's Board of Directors and $6.5 million in dividends declared and paid in 2022. FNCB Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital, and Tier I leverage ratios of 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 113 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties, and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

James M. Bone, Jr., CPA

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

FNCB Bank

(570) 348-6419

james.bone@fncb.com

Forward-looking Statements

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements,” including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in our reports to shareholders, and in our other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCB’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, including statements with respect to new product offerings, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCB’s financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the effect of the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on FNCB and its customers, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States, related to the economy and overall financial stability; government and regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; government intervention in the U.S. financial system including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; political instability; the ability of FNCB to manage credit risk; weakness in the economic environment, in general, and within FNCB’s market area; the deterioration of one or a few of the commercial real estate loans with relatively large balances contained in FNCB’s loan portfolio; greater risk of loan defaults and losses from concentration of loans held by FNCB, including those to insiders and related parties; if FNCB’s portfolio of loans to small and mid-sized community-based businesses increases its credit risk; if FNCB’s ALLL is not sufficient to absorb actual losses or if increases to the ALLL were required; FNCB is subject to interest-rate risk and any changes in interest rates could negatively impact net interest income or the fair value of FNCB's financial assets; if management concludes that the decline in value of any of FNCB’s investment securities is other-than-temporary could result in FNCB recording an impairment loss; if FNCB’s risk management framework is ineffective in mitigating risks or losses to FNCB; if FNCB is unable to successfully compete with others for business; a loss of depositor confidence resulting from changes in either FNCB’s financial condition or in the general banking industry; if FNCB is unable to retain or grow its core deposit base; inability or insufficient dividends from its subsidiary, FNCB Bank; if FNCB loses access to wholesale funding sources; interruptions or security breaches of FNCB’s information systems; any systems failures or interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems of third parties on which FNCB depends; security breaches; if FNCB’s information technology is unable to keep pace with growth or industry developments or if technological developments result in higher costs or less advantageous pricing; the loss of management and other key personnel; dependence on the use of data and modeling in both its management’s decision-making generally and in meeting regulatory expectations in particular; additional risk arising from new lines of business, products, product enhancements or services offered by FNCB; inaccuracy of appraisals and other valuation techniques FNCB uses in evaluating and monitoring loans secured by real property and other real estate owned; unsoundness of other financial institutions; damage to FNCB’s reputation; defending litigation and other actions; dependence on the accuracy and completeness of information about customers and counterparties; risks arising from future expansion or acquisition activity; environmental risks and associated costs on its foreclosed real estate assets; any remediation ordered, or adverse actions taken, by federal and state regulators, including requiring FNCB to act as a source of financial and managerial strength for the FNCB Bank in times of stress; costs arising from extensive government regulation, supervision and possible regulatory enforcement actions; new or changed legislation or regulation and regulatory initiatives; noncompliance and enforcement action with the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering statutes and regulations; failure to comply with numerous "fair and responsible banking" laws; any violation of laws regarding privacy, information security and protection of personal information or another incident involving personal, confidential or proprietary information of individuals; any rulemaking changes implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; inability to attract and retain its highest performing employees due to potential limitations on incentive compensation contained in proposed federal agency rulemaking; any future increases in FNCB Bank’s FDIC deposit insurance premiums and assessments; and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCB’s filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Book value $ 6.04 $ 5.67 $ 6.38 $ 7.03 $ 8.13 Tangible book value $ 6.04 $ 5.67 $ 6.38 $ 7.03 $ 8.13 Market value: High $ 8.70 $ 8.65 $ 10.02 $ 10.15 $ 9.40 Low $ 7.34 $ 7.49 $ 7.36 $ 8.67 $ 8.21 Close $ 8.21 $ 7.51 $ 8.00 $ 9.49 $ 9.24 Common shares outstanding 19,681,644 19,680,474 19,675,557 19,683,671 19,989,875 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.13 % 1.26 % 1.37 % 1.08 % 0.94 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 17.40 % 16.95 % 17.57 % 11.31 % 9.82 % Efficiency ratio 59.37 % 54.88 % 53.35 % 58.12 % 61.75 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 8.77 % 9.38 % 9.32 % 9.30 % 8.92 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 13.10 % 14.16 % 13.90 % 14.10 % 14.64 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 6.50 % 7.44 % 7.80 % 9.54 % 9.61 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.23 % 3.87 % 3.58 % 3.45 % 3.41 % Cost of funds 1.19 % 0.59 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.42 % 3.35 % 3.29 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.44 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.55 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.26 % 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.27 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.39 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.09 % 0.03 % (0.07 %) 0.02 % (0.03 %)









FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 47,193 $ 41,049 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 10,281 8,237 Tax-exempt 2,662 2,086 Dividends 549 239 Total interest and dividends on securities 13,492 10,562 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 91 88 Total interest income 60,776 51,699 Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,970 2,508 Interest on borrowed funds: Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances 3 - Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 2,401 6 Junior subordinated debentures 358 191 Total interest on borrowed funds 2,762 197 Total interest expense 6,732 2,705 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 54,044 48,994 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,962 166 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 52,082 48,828 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 4,415 3,877 Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale securities (223 ) 213 Net (loss) gain on equity securities (34 ) 701 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 205 352 Loan-related fees 243 390 Income from bank-owned life insurance 710 541 Bank-owned life insurance settlement 273 426 Merchant services revenue 712 593 Other 1,680 1,175 Total non-interest income 7,981 8,268 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 19,283 16,697 Occupancy expense 2,093 2,039 Equipment expense 1,295 1,338 Advertising expense 801 712 Data processing expense 4,027 3,689 Regulatory assessments 811 609 Bank shares tax 915 975 Professional fees 1,273 674 Other operating expenses 4,976 4,336 Total non-interest expense 35,474 31,069 Income before income taxes 24,589 26,027 Income tax expense 4,144 4,656 Net income $ 20,445 $ 21,371 Income per share Basic $ 1.04 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 1.06 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,744,477 20,111,430 Diluted 19,762,566 20,126,853





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 13,721 $ 12,270 $ 11,100 $ 10,102 $ 10,325 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 2,856 2,633 2,402 2,390 2,281 Tax-exempt 701 691 658 612 567 Dividends 196 163 112 78 63 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,753 3,487 3,172 3,080 2,911 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 57 19 8 7 53 Total interest income 17,531 15,776 14,280 13,189 13,289 Interest expense Interest on deposits 2,299 1,001 346 324 410 Interest on borrowed funds: Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances 3 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 1,392 736 242 31 6 Junior subordinated debentures 138 99 70 51 48 Total interest on borrowed funds 1,533 835 312 82 54 Total interest expense 3,832 1,836 658 406 464 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 13,699 13,940 13,622 12,783 12,825 Provision for loan and lease losses 628 513 62 759 338 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 13,071 13,427 13,560 12,024 12,487 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,167 1,133 1,065 1,050 1,038 Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale securities (188 ) - (35 ) - - Net gain (loss) on equity securities 87 86 (82 ) (125 ) 145 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 82 91 32 - 40 Loan-related fees 82 54 50 57 76 Income from bank-owned life insurance 168 200 197 145 139 Bank-owned life insurance settlement 273 - - - - Merchant services revenue 168 173 172 199 140 Other 554 404 258 464 365 Total non-interest income 2,393 2,141 1,657 1,790 1,943 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,525 4,581 4,519 4,658 4,901 Occupancy expense 581 517 447 548 549 Equipment expense 341 314 316 324 333 Advertising expense 240 202 227 132 221 Data processing expense 981 974 1,009 1,063 1,024 Regulatory assessments 160 230 196 225 149 Bank shares tax (176 ) 375 375 341 (34 ) Professional fees 436 297 213 327 150 Insurance expense 182 167 155 154 156 Other operating expenses 1,396 1,375 775 772 1,723 Total non-interest expense 9,666 9,032 8,232 8,544 9,172 Income before income taxes 5,798 6,536 6,985 5,270 5,258 Income tax expense 879 1,101 1,247 917 1,300 Net income $ 4,919 $ 5,435 $ 5,738 $ 4,353 $ 3,958 Income per share Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,681,437 19,687,766 19,677,109 19,935,288 19,988,272 Diluted 19,690,676 19,697,047 19,694,125 19,972,113 20,015,776













FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 26,588 $ 29,231 $ 23,355 $ 19,383 $ 16,651 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 15,328 4,896 4,037 4,719 82,369 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,916 34,127 27,392 24,102 99,020 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 476,091 472,451 495,604 514,133 522,566 Equity securities, at fair value 7,717 5,496 5,307 5,018 4,922 Restricted stock, at cost 8,545 4,838 5,787 4,020 1,911 Loans held for sale 60 248 667 - - Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income 1,124,317 1,111,230 1,088,748 1,036,400 979,439 Allowance for loan and lease losses (14,193 ) (13,819 ) (13,381 ) (13,129 ) (12,416 ) Net loans 1,110,124 1,097,411 1,075,367 1,023,271 967,023 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,616 15,526 15,619 15,895 16,082 Accrued interest receivable 5,957 5,629 5,103 4,870 4,643 Bank-owned life insurance 36,499 37,036 36,836 36,639 33,494 Other assets 43,005 31,754 25,403 21,602 14,662 Total assets $ 1,745,530 $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 305,850 $ 320,879 $ 317,725 $ 317,541 $ 320,089 Interest-bearing 1,114,797 1,181,747 1,109,219 1,094,052 1,134,939 Total deposits 1,420,647 1,502,626 1,426,944 1,411,593 1,455,028 Borrowed funds 182,360 76,010 128,360 87,260 30,310 Accrued interest payable 171 101 85 57 49 Other liabilities 23,403 14,187 12,184 12,251 16,479 Total liabilities 1,626,581 1,592,924 1,567,573 1,511,161 1,501,866 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 24,602 24,600 24,594 24,604 24,987 Additional paid-in capital 77,502 77,381 77,233 77,642 80,128 Retained earnings 64,873 61,737 58,085 53,834 50,990 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (48,028 ) (52,126 ) (34,400 ) (17,691 ) 6,352 Total shareholders' equity 118,949 111,592 125,512 138,389 162,457 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,745,530 $ 1,704,516 $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest income Loans: Loans and leases - taxable $ 13,328 $ 11,870 $ 10,743 $ 9,755 $ 9,983 Loans and leases - tax-free 498 506 452 439 433 Total loans 13,826 12,376 11,195 10,194 10,416 Securities: Securities, taxable 3,052 2,796 2,514 2,468 2,344 Securities, tax-free 888 875 833 775 719 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,940 3,671 3,347 3,243 3,063 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 57 19 8 7 53 Total interest income 17,823 16,066 14,550 13,444 13,532 Interest expense Deposits 2,299 1,001 346 324 410 Borrowed funds 1,533 835 312 82 54 Total interest expense 3,832 1,836 658 406 464 Net interest income $ 13,991 $ 14,230 $ 13,892 $ 13,038 $ 13,068 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans and leases - taxable $ 1,069,260 $ 1,045,474 $ 1,013,899 $ 946,201 $ 915,693 Loans and leases - tax-free 56,064 57,099 53,471 54,096 45,920 Total loans and leases 1,125,324 1,102,573 1,067,370 1,000,297 961,613 Securities: Securities, taxable 439,998 438,339 442,998 437,955 409,210 Securities, tax-free 114,128 113,629 109,948 103,086 92,685 Total securities 554,126 551,968 552,946 541,041 501,895 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 6,185 4,634 4,488 17,464 125,609 Total interest-earning assets 1,685,635 1,659,175 1,624,804 1,558,802 1,589,117 Non-earning assets 39,355 51,847 55,303 78,394 91,968 Total assets $ 1,724,990 $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,138,817 $ 1,118,909 $ 1,101,947 $ 1,111,671 $ 1,163,920 Borrowed funds 144,995 130,481 113,932 47,346 17,810 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,283,812 1,249,390 1,215,879 1,159,017 1,181,100 Demand deposits 309,372 318,656 319,505 308,830 322,536 Other liabilities 19,659 15,742 13,730 13,234 15,846 Shareholders' equity 112,147 127,234 130,993 156,115 161,603 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,724,990 $ 1,711,022 $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable 4.99 % 4.54 % 4.24 % 4.12 % 4.36 % Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free 3.56 % 3.54 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.77 % Total loans 4.91 % 4.49 % 4.20 % 4.08 % 4.33 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.77 % 2.55 % 2.27 % 2.25 % 2.29 % Securities, tax-free 3.11 % 3.08 % 3.03 % 3.01 % 3.10 % Total securities 2.84 % 2.66 % 2.42 % 2.40 % 2.44 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 3.69 % 1.64 % 0.71 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Total earning assets 4.23 % 3.87 % 3.58 % 3.45 % 3.41 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 0.81 % 0.36 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % Interest on borrowed funds 4.23 % 2.56 % 1.10 % 0.69 % 1.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.19 % 0.59 % 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Net interest spread 3.04 % 3.28 % 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.25 % Net interest margin 3.32 % 3.43 % 3.42 % 3.35 % 3.29 %









FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Asset Quality Data Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 At period end Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs) $ 2,763 $ 2,654 $ 2,764 $ 3,864 $ 3,863 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 78 74 14 - - Total non-performing loans and leases 2,841 2,728 2,778 3,864 3,863 Other real estate owned (OREO) - 228 228 228 920 Other non-performing assets 1,773 1,773 1,773 1,773 1,773 Total non-performing assets $ 4,614 $ 4,729 $ 4,779 $ 5,865 $ 6,556 Accruing TDRs $ 5,554 $ 6,201 $ 6,329 $ 6,455 $ 6,666 For the three months ended Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 13,819 $ 13,381 $ 13,129 $ 12,416 $ 12,018 Loans and leases charged-off 497 411 303 95 34 Recoveries of charged-off loans and leases 243 336 493 49 94 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 254 75 (190 ) 46 (60 ) Provision for loan and lease losses 628 513 62 759 338 Ending balance $ 14,193 $ 13,819 $ 13,381 $ 13,129 $ 12,416







