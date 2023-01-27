Submit Release
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Net Income and Results of Operations and Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

/EIN News/ -- DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for 2022 of $20.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for 2021. The $1.0 million, or 4.4%, earnings decrease was due primarily to a $4.4 million, or 14.2%, increase in non-interest expense, coupled with a $1.8 million increase in the provision for loan and lease losses. Partially offsetting these negative factors was a $5.0 million, or 10.3%, increase in net interest income. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of $1.0 million, or 24.3%, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the same quarter of 2021. The increase in fourth quarter earnings was largely due to increases in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and the provision for loan and lease losses. 

Return on average assets and return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.21% and 15.55%, respectively, in 2022, compared to 1.36% and 13.46%, respectively in 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average shareholders’ equity were 1.13% and 17.40%, respectively. Comparatively, annualized return on average assets was 0.94% and annualized return on average shareholders’ equity was 9.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Dividends declared and paid in 2022 totaled $0.33 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 22.2%, compared to $0.27 per share for 2021. Total dividends declared and paid for 2022 equated to a dividend yield of approximately 4.0% based on the closing stock price of $8.21 per share at December 31, 2022. 

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 25, 2023, FNCB's Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program under which up to 750,000 shares of FNCB's outstanding common stock may be acquired in the open market commencing no earlier than March 3, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2023 pursuant to a trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In 2022 and 2021, the Board of Directors had authorized a similar program under which 384,830 and 330,759 common shares were repurchased, respectively. 

The repurchase of shares under the program is administered through an independent broker. Repurchases may occur from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market transactions depending upon market conditions, and are subject to SEC regulations as well as certain price, market volume and timing constraints specified in the trading plan. Under the program, the purchases will be funded from working capital presently available to FNCB, and the repurchased shares will be returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock. There is not a guarantee as to the exact number of shares that will be repurchased by FNCB, and FNCB may discontinue purchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are no longer warranted. As of December 31, 2022, FNCB had approximately 19.7 million shares outstanding.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter diluted earnings per share increased $0.04 per share, or 20.0%, to $0.24 per share in 2022 compared to $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, diluted earnings per share decreased $0.03 per share, or 2.8%, to $1.03 per share in 2022 from $1.06 per share in 2021;
  • Return on average assets was 1.13% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.94% for the same quarter of 2021. For the full year, return on average assets was 1.21% in 2022 compared to 1.36% in 2021;
  • For the fourth quarter, return on average shareholders' equity was 17.40% in 2022 from 9.82% in 2021. Return on average shareholders' equity for all of 2022 improved to 15.55% compared to 13.46% for 2021;
  • Tangible book value decreased $2.09 per share, or 25.6%, to $6.04 per share at December 31, 2022 from $8.13 per share at December 31, 2021;
  • Total risk-based capital and Tier I Leverage ratios (FNCB Bank) were 13.10% and 8.77% at December 31, 2022 compared to 14.64% and 8.92% at December 31, 2021, respectively;
  • The earning asset yield (FTE) for the fourth quarter increased 82 basis points to 4.23% in 2022 from 3.41% in 2021. Year over year, the earning asset yield (FTE) increased 16 basis points to 3.79% in 2022 from 3.63% in 2021;
  • Cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 103 basis points to 1.19% from 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Year over year, cost of funds increased 30 basis points to 0.55% in 2022 from 0.25% in 2021.
  • The net interest margin (FTE) for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points to 3.32% from 3.29% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Year over year, net interest margin (FTE) decreased 7 basis points to 3.38% in 2022 from 3.45% in 2021;
  • Ratio of non-performing loans to total loans improved to 0.25% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.39% at December 31, 2021; and
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 59.37% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 61.75% for the same quarter of 2021.

"FNCB's strong performance in 2022 speaks to management's ability to adapt to changing market demands and navigate through inflationary pressures within our industry," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Earnings in 2022 benefitted from higher levels of net interest income, which reflected strong organic loan growth, new product offerings and our ability to effectively manage funding costs. We are beginning to experience increased competition within our market and remain vigilant as we head into 2023. We believe the strength of our balance sheet and asset quality positions will allow us to execute on our strategic initiatives and successfully face any challenges presented in 2023,” concluded Mr. Champi.

Summary Results 

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, FNCB's net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis increased $0.9 million, or 7.1%, to $14.0 million from $13.1 million for the same three months of 2021, which resulted from an increase in tax-equivalent interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. For the fourth quarter of 2022, tax-equivalent interest income increased $4.3 million, or 31.7%, to $17.8 million from $13.5 million in 2021. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income reflected higher volumes of earning assets, coupled with an increase in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets. Average earning assets increased $96.5 million, or 6.1%, to $1.686 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $1.589 billion for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, average total loans and leases increased $163.7 million, or 17.0%, to $1.125 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 from $961.6 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand and the new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering. Coupled with the increase in earning asset volumes was an 82-basis point increase in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets to 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3.41% for the same quarter of 2021, reflecting the rise in market interest rates. Specifically, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan and lease portfolio increased 58 basis points to 4.91% for the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.33% for the same quarter of 2021, while the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio increased 40 basis points to 2.84% from 2.44% comparing the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Partially offsetting the increase in tax-equivalent interest income was a $3.4 million increase in interest expense, due primarily to higher volumes of wholesale borrowings, coupled with increases in funding costs. Overall, interest-bearing liabilities averaged $1.284 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $102.7 million or 8.7%, from $1.181 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Specifically, average borrowed funds increased $127.2 million, or 714.1%, to $145.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $17.8 million for the same three months ended December 31, 2021, which was entirely due to an increase in the utilization of advances through FHLB of Pittsburgh. The increase in borrowed funds was partially offset by a $24.5 million, or 2.1%, decrease in average interest-bearing deposits, comparing the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Specifically, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $42.2 million, or 4.8%, to $831.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $873.7 million at December 31, 2021. FNCB’s cost of funds increased 103 basis points to 1.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.16% for the same quarter of 2021. Deposit costs increased 67 basis points, while the cost of borrowed funds increased 302 basis points, comparing the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 3 basis points to 3.32% compared to 3.29% for the same quarter of 2021. On a linked quarter basis, tax-equivalent net interest margin contracted 11 basis points from 3.43% for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting the continued increase in funding costs driven by the additional FOMC actions, coupled with escalating industry competition for deposits. 

For the year ended December 31, 2022, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 10.5%, to $55.1 million compared to $49.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, due to an increase in tax-equivalent interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Similar to the quarterly period, the increase in tax-equivalent interest income reflected higher earning asset volumes and yields, while the increase in interest expense was primarily due to increased utilization of wholesale funding, coupled with higher funding costs. Average earning assets increased $9.3 million, or 12.7%, to $1.633 billion in 2022 from $1.449 billion in 2021. Specifically, average loans and lease volumes increased $6.2 million, or 13.0%, to $1.074 billion in 2022 from $950.5 million in 2021 and investment security volumes increased $3.1 million, or 28.0%, to $550.1 million in 2022 from $429.6 million in 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets increased 16 basis points to 3.79% in 2022 from 3.63 % in 2021. Specifically, the tax equivalent yield on the loan and lease portfolio increased 7 basis points, to 4.43% for 2022 from 4.36% for 2021. The $4.0 million, or 148.9%, increase in interest expense resulted primarily from an increase in average borrowed funds, coupled with an increase in funding costs. Borrowed funds averaged $109.5 million for 2022, an increase of $97.3 million from $ 12.2 million at December 31, 2021. Total interest-bearing deposits increased $51.8 million, or 4.9%, to $1.118 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.066 billion at December 31, 2021, which had little impact on interest expense as increases in lower-costing interest-bearing demand and savings volumes were offset by a reduction in higher-costing time deposit volumes. Specifically, interest-bearing demand deposits averaged $815.6 million in 2022, an increase of $50.8 million, or 6.6%, compared to $764.8 million in 2021, and savings deposits averaged $144.3 million in 2022, an increase of $19.3 million, or 15.5%, from $125.0 million in 2021. Meanwhile, average time deposits decreased $18.3 million, or 10.4%, to $158.0 million in 2022 from $176.3 million in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, FNCB’s cost of funds increased 30 basis points to 0.55% from 0.25% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin declined 7 basis points to 3.38% in 2022 from 3.45% in 2021, while the net interest spread declined 14 basis points to 3.24%, from 3.38%, comparing 2022 and 2021, respectively. For purposes of presenting net interest income, earning-asset yields and net interest margin information on a tax-equivalent basis, tax-free interest income is adjusted using the statutory federal corporate income tax rate of 21.0% for 2022 and 2021. 

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 23.2%, from $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was largely due to income from settlements of $0.5 million, coupled with increases in deposit service charges and net gains on the sale of mortgages held for sale. Partially offsetting these positive factors, were a net loss recorded on the sale of available-for-sale securities and a reduction in net gains on equity securities. Settlement income included $0.3 million related to a BOLI death benefit claim and $0.2 million received from a vendor following a breach of contract. Deposit service charges increased $0.2 million, or 12.4%, to $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the same three-month period of 2021, which primarily reflected an increase in debit card fees. Net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale were $82 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $42 thousand, or 105.0%, from $40 thousand for the same quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by $0.2 million net loss recognized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities as part of a portfolio repositioning in the fourth quarter of 2022. There were no gains or losses recognized on the sale of available-for-sale securities in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, FNCB recorded net gains on equity securities of $87 thousand, a decrease of $58 thousand, or 40.0%, compared to $145 thousand for the same quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 3.5%, to $8.0 million from $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-to-date reduction in non-interest income resulted primarily from an unfavorable change in the market value of equity securities and a net loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities, coupled with reductions in net gains on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale, and loan related fees. Stock market volatility resulted in FNCB recording a net loss on equity securities of $34 thousand in 2022, compared to a net gain of $0.7 million recorded in 2021.  Additionally, FNCB recorded a net loss on the sale of available-for sale debt securities of $0.2 million in 2022 compared to a net gain of $0.2 million in 2021, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 204.7%. Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale decreased $0.1 million, or 41.8%, to $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.3 million for the of the year ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, loan-related fees decreased $0.2 million, or 37.7%, to $0.2 million in 2022 from $0.4 million in 2021 and income associated with BOLI death benefit claims decreased $0.1 million, or 35.9%, to $0.3 million from $0.4 million, respectively comparing the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.5 million, or 13.9%, increase in deposit service charges, resulting primarily from an increase in debit card fee income, a $0.2 million increase in BOLI income and a $0.1 million increase in merchant services revenue comparing 2022 and 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.4%, from $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $0.6 million, or 12.7%, to $5.5 million from $4.9 million comparing the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, which was largely due to higher personnel costs and increases in employee retirement plan contributions and incentive pay. Professional fees for the fourth quarter increased $0.3 million, or 190.7%, to $0.4 million in 2022 from $0.1 million in 2021, which reflected additional costs related to new product offerings, implementation of a retail mortgage point-of-sale platform and various consulting engagements. Partially offsetting these expense increases, was a credit for off-balance sheet commitments of $0.1 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a $0.2 million provision recorded for the respective quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense totaled $35.5 million, an increase of $4.4 million, or 14.2%, compared to $31.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Similar to the fourth quarter increase, the yearly increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and professional fees. In addition, increases in data processing expenses, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses contributed to the increase in non-interest expense. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.6 million, or 15.5%, to $19.3 million in 2022, compared to $16.7 million in 2021. Professional fees increased $0.6 million, or 88.9%, to $1.3 million in 2022, compared to $0.7 million in 2021. Meanwhile, data processing expenses increased $0.3 million, or 9.2%, to $4.0 million in 2022, compared to $3.7 million in 2021 primarily due to additional costs associated with the retail mortgage and commercial lending platforms. Additionally, for the year-to-date period, regulatory assessments and other operating expenses increased $0.2 million, or 33.2%, and $0.6 million, or 14.8%, respectively, as compared to 2021. The increase in other expenses was largely due to increases in insurance costs, legal fees, correspondent bank fees and servicing costs of purchased loans.

Asset Quality

FNCB experienced an improvement in asset quality throughout 2022, as exhibited by a decrease in total non-performing loans of $1.0 million, or 26.4%, to $2.8 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, from $3.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans) improved to 0.44% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, non-performing loans increased slightly by $0.1 million, or 4.2%, from $2.7 million at September 30, 2022, while the delinquency rate ticked up one basis point from 0.43% at September 30, 2022. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.0 million for 2022, an increase of $1.8 million, compared to a $0.2 million provision in 2021. The elevated amount of credit provisioning in 2022 was directly related to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $14.2 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021. 

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $81.2 million, or 4.9%, to $1.746 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021.  The strong balance sheet growth reflected substantial increases in loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL"), partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale debt securities. Loans, net of ALLL, grew $143.1 million, or 14.8%, to $1.110 billion at December 31, 2022, from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, cash and cash equivalents decreased $57.1 million, or 57.8%, to $41.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $99.0 million at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale debt securities decreased $46.5 million, or 8.9%, to $476.1 million at December 31, 2022, from $522.6 million at December 31, 2021, which was caused largely by a decline in the market value of these securities due to rising interest rates. The return municipal deposit seasonality and outflow of excess COVID-19 deposits was primarily responsible for a $34.8 million, or 2.4%, decrease in total deposits decreased to $1.421 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $20.1 million, or 1.8%, to $1.115 billion at December 31, 2022, from $1.135 billion at December 31, 2021, while non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $14.2 million, or 4.5%, to $305.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $320.1 million at December 31, 2021. 

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $43.5 million, or 26.8%, to $118.9 million at December 31, 2022, from $162.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital was primarily due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $48.0 million at December 31, 2022, from accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.4 million at December 31, 2021. The negative change of $54.4 million was related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB’s available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes, due to the dramatic increase in market interest rates. Also impacting capital, was net income of $20.4 million, partially offset by $3.6 million utilized for the repurchase of common shares under a stock repurchase program authorized by FNCB's Board of Directors and $6.5 million in dividends declared and paid in 2022. FNCB Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital, and Tier I leverage ratios of 13.10% and 8.77%, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021. 

Availability of Filings

Copies of FNCB’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on form 10-Q will be provided upon request from: Shareholder Relations, FNCB Bancorp, Inc., 102 East Drinker Street, Dunmore, PA 18512 or by calling (570) 348-6419. FNCB’s SEC filings including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q are also available free of charge on the Investor Relations page of FNCB’s website, www.fncb.com, and on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html

About FNCB Bancorp, Inc.:
FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for over 113 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania – offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 16 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties, and remains dedicated to making its customers’ banking experience simply better. For more information about FNCB, visit www.fncb.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
James M. Bone, Jr., CPA
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
FNCB Bank
(570) 348-6419
james.bone@fncb.com

Forward-looking Statements

FNCB may from time to time make written or oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in our reports to shareholders, and in our other communications, which are made in good faith by us pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to FNCBs beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, including statements with respect to new product offerings, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond our control). The words may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “future” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause FNCBs financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the effect of the novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on FNCB and its customers, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States, related to the economy and overall financial stability; government and regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; government intervention in the U.S. financial system including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including, but not limited to, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the CARES Act), the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the Dodd-Frank Act) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; political instability; the ability of FNCB to manage credit risk; weakness in the economic environment, in general, and within FNCBs market area; the deterioration of one or a few of the commercial real estate loans with relatively large balances contained in FNCBs loan portfolio; greater risk of loan defaults and losses from concentration of loans held by FNCB, including those to insiders and related parties; if FNCBs portfolio of loans to small and mid-sized community-based businesses increases its credit risk; if FNCBs ALLL is not sufficient to absorb actual losses or if increases to the ALLL were required; FNCB is subject to interest-rate risk and any changes in interest rates could negatively impact net interest income or the fair value of FNCB's financial assets; if management concludes that the decline in value of any of FNCBs investment securities is other-than-temporary could result in FNCB recording an impairment loss; if FNCBs risk management framework is ineffective in mitigating risks or losses to FNCB; if FNCB is unable to successfully compete with others for business; a loss of depositor confidence resulting from changes in either FNCBs financial condition or in the general banking industry; if FNCB is unable to retain or grow its core deposit base; inability or insufficient dividends from its subsidiary, FNCB Bank; if FNCB loses access to wholesale funding sources; interruptions or security breaches of FNCBs information systems; any systems failures or interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems of third parties on which FNCB depends; security breaches; if FNCBs information technology is unable to keep pace with growth or industry developments or if technological developments result in higher costs or less advantageous pricing; the loss of management and other key personnel; dependence on the use of data and modeling in both its managements decision-making generally and in meeting regulatory expectations in particular; additional risk arising from new lines of business, products, product enhancements or services offered by FNCB; inaccuracy of appraisals and other valuation techniques FNCB uses in evaluating and monitoring loans secured by real property and other real estate owned; unsoundness of other financial institutions; damage to FNCBs reputation; defending litigation and other actions; dependence on the accuracy and completeness of information about customers and counterparties; risks arising from future expansion or acquisition activity; environmental risks and associated costs on its foreclosed real estate assets; any remediation ordered, or adverse actions taken, by federal and state regulators, including requiring FNCB  to act as a source of financial and managerial strength for the FNCB Bank in times of stress;  costs arising from extensive government regulation, supervision and possible regulatory enforcement actions; new or changed legislation or regulation and regulatory initiatives; noncompliance and enforcement action with the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering statutes and regulations; failure to comply with numerous "fair and responsible banking" laws; any violation of laws regarding privacy, information security and protection of personal information or another incident involving personal, confidential or proprietary information of individuals; any rulemaking changes implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; inability to attract and retain its highest performing employees due to potential limitations on incentive compensation contained in proposed federal agency rulemaking; any future increases in FNCB Banks FDIC deposit insurance premiums and assessments; and the success of FNCB at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in FNCBs filings with the SEC.

FNCB cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not all inclusive. Readers are also cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect managements analysis only as of the date of this report, even if subsequently made available by FNCB on its website or otherwise. FNCB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of FNCB to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in the Annual Report and other documents that FNCB periodically files with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. 

 
 
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
                               
    Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Per share data:                                        
Net income (fully diluted)   $ 0.24     $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 0.20  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075  
Book value   $ 6.04     $ 5.67     $ 6.38     $ 7.03     $ 8.13  
Tangible book value   $ 6.04     $ 5.67     $ 6.38     $ 7.03     $ 8.13  
Market value:                                        
High   $ 8.70     $ 8.65     $ 10.02     $ 10.15     $ 9.40  
Low   $ 7.34     $ 7.49     $ 7.36     $ 8.67     $ 8.21  
Close   $ 8.21     $ 7.51     $ 8.00     $ 9.49     $ 9.24  
Common shares outstanding     19,681,644       19,680,474       19,675,557       19,683,671       19,989,875  
                                         
Selected ratios:                                        
Annualized return on average assets     1.13 %     1.26 %     1.37 %     1.08 %     0.94 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity     17.40 %     16.95 %     17.57 %     11.31 %     9.82 %
Efficiency ratio     59.37 %     54.88 %     53.35 %     58.12 %     61.75 %
Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank)     8.77 %     9.38 %     9.32 %     9.30 %     8.92 %
Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank)     13.10 %     14.16 %     13.90 %     14.10 %     14.64 %
Average shareholders' equity to average total assets     6.50 %     7.44 %     7.80 %     9.54 %     9.61 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.23 %     3.87 %     3.58 %     3.45 %     3.41 %
Cost of funds     1.19 %     0.59 %     0.22 %     0.14 %     0.16 %
Net interest spread (FTE)     3.04 %     3.28 %     3.36 %     3.31 %     3.25 %
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.32 %     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.35 %     3.29 %
Total delinquent loans/total loans     0.44 %     0.43 %     0.39 %     0.55 %     0.55 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans     1.26 %     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.27 %     1.27 %
Non-performing loans/total loans     0.25 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.37 %     0.39 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans     0.09 %     0.03 %     (0.07 %)     0.02 %     (0.03 %)
                                         
                                         



   
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
       
    Year Ended  
    December 31,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2022     2021  
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 47,193     $ 41,049  
Interest and dividends on securities:                
Taxable     10,281       8,237  
Tax-exempt     2,662       2,086  
Dividends     549       239  
Total interest and dividends on securities     13,492       10,562  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     91       88  
Total interest income     60,776       51,699  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     3,970       2,508  
Interest on borrowed funds:                
Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances     3       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     2,401       6  
Junior subordinated debentures     358       191  
Total interest on borrowed funds     2,762       197  
Total interest expense     6,732       2,705  
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses     54,044       48,994  
Provision for loan and lease losses     1,962       166  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses     52,082       48,828  
Non-interest income                
Deposit service charges     4,415       3,877  
Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale securities     (223 )     213  
Net (loss) gain on equity securities     (34 )     701  
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     205       352  
Loan-related fees     243       390  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     710       541  
Bank-owned life insurance settlement     273       426  
Merchant services revenue     712       593  
Other     1,680       1,175  
Total non-interest income     7,981       8,268  
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     19,283       16,697  
Occupancy expense     2,093       2,039  
Equipment expense     1,295       1,338  
Advertising expense     801       712  
Data processing expense     4,027       3,689  
Regulatory assessments     811       609  
Bank shares tax     915       975  
Professional fees     1,273       674  
Other operating expenses     4,976       4,336  
Total non-interest expense     35,474       31,069  
Income before income taxes     24,589       26,027  
Income tax expense     4,144       4,656  
Net income   $ 20,445     $ 21,371  
                 
Income per share                
Basic   $ 1.04     $ 1.06  
Diluted   $ 1.03     $ 1.06  
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.33     $ 0.27  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                
Basic     19,744,477       20,111,430  
Diluted     19,762,566       20,126,853  
                 
                 


 
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
 
    Three Months Ended  
    Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases   $ 13,721     $ 12,270     $ 11,100     $ 10,102     $ 10,325  
Interest and dividends on securities:                                        
Taxable     2,856       2,633       2,402       2,390       2,281  
Tax-exempt     701       691       658       612       567  
Dividends     196       163       112       78       63  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,753       3,487       3,172       3,080       2,911  
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks     57       19       8       7       53  
Total interest income     17,531       15,776       14,280       13,189       13,289  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits     2,299       1,001       346       324       410  
Interest on borrowed funds:                                        
Federal Reserve Bank Discount Window advances     3       -       -       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances     1,392       736       242       31       6  
Junior subordinated debentures     138       99       70       51       48  
Total interest on borrowed funds     1,533       835       312       82       54  
Total interest expense     3,832       1,836       658       406       464  
Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses     13,699       13,940       13,622       12,783       12,825  
Provision for loan and lease losses     628       513       62       759       338  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses     13,071       13,427       13,560       12,024       12,487  
Non-interest income                                        
Deposit service charges     1,167       1,133       1,065       1,050       1,038  
Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale securities     (188 )     -       (35 )     -       -  
Net gain (loss) on equity securities     87       86       (82 )     (125 )     145  
Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale     82       91       32       -       40  
Loan-related fees     82       54       50       57       76  
Income from bank-owned life insurance     168       200       197       145       139  
Bank-owned life insurance settlement     273       -       -       -       -  
Merchant services revenue     168       173       172       199       140  
Other     554       404       258       464       365  
Total non-interest income     2,393       2,141       1,657       1,790       1,943  
Non-interest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,525       4,581       4,519       4,658       4,901  
Occupancy expense     581       517       447       548       549  
Equipment expense     341       314       316       324       333  
Advertising expense     240       202       227       132       221  
Data processing expense     981       974       1,009       1,063       1,024  
Regulatory assessments     160       230       196       225       149  
Bank shares tax     (176 )     375       375       341       (34 )
Professional fees     436       297       213       327       150  
Insurance expense     182       167       155       154       156  
Other operating expenses     1,396       1,375       775       772       1,723  
Total non-interest expense     9,666       9,032       8,232       8,544       9,172  
Income before income taxes     5,798       6,536       6,985       5,270       5,258  
Income tax expense     879       1,101       1,247       917       1,300  
Net income   $ 4,919     $ 5,435     $ 5,738     $ 4,353     $ 3,958  
                                         
Income per share                                        
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 0.20  
Diluted   $ 0.24     $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.22     $ 0.20  
                                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.090     $ 0.090     $ 0.075     $ 0.075     $ 0.075  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                                        
Basic     19,681,437       19,687,766       19,677,109       19,935,288       19,988,272  
Diluted     19,690,676       19,697,047       19,694,125       19,972,113       20,015,776  
                                         
                                         




 
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
    Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,  
(in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents:                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 26,588     $ 29,231     $ 23,355     $ 19,383     $ 16,651  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     15,328       4,896       4,037       4,719       82,369  
Total cash and cash equivalents     41,916       34,127       27,392       24,102       99,020  
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value     476,091       472,451       495,604       514,133       522,566  
Equity securities, at fair value     7,717       5,496       5,307       5,018       4,922  
Restricted stock, at cost     8,545       4,838       5,787       4,020       1,911  
Loans held for sale     60       248       667       -       -  
Loans, net of net deferred costs and unearned income     1,124,317       1,111,230       1,088,748       1,036,400       979,439  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (14,193 )     (13,819 )     (13,381 )     (13,129 )     (12,416 )
Net loans     1,110,124       1,097,411       1,075,367       1,023,271       967,023  
Bank premises and equipment, net     15,616       15,526       15,619       15,895       16,082  
Accrued interest receivable     5,957       5,629       5,103       4,870       4,643  
Bank-owned life insurance     36,499       37,036       36,836       36,639       33,494  
Other assets     43,005       31,754       25,403       21,602       14,662  
Total assets   $ 1,745,530     $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085     $ 1,649,550     $ 1,664,323  
                                         
Liabilities                                        
Deposits:                                        
Demand (non-interest-bearing)   $ 305,850     $ 320,879     $ 317,725     $ 317,541     $ 320,089  
Interest-bearing     1,114,797       1,181,747       1,109,219       1,094,052       1,134,939  
Total deposits     1,420,647       1,502,626       1,426,944       1,411,593       1,455,028  
Borrowed funds     182,360       76,010       128,360       87,260       30,310  
Accrued interest payable     171       101       85       57       49  
Other liabilities     23,403       14,187       12,184       12,251       16,479  
Total liabilities     1,626,581       1,592,924       1,567,573       1,511,161       1,501,866  
                                         
Shareholders' equity                                        
Preferred stock     -       -       -       -       -  
Common stock     24,602       24,600       24,594       24,604       24,987  
Additional paid-in capital     77,502       77,381       77,233       77,642       80,128  
Retained earnings     64,873       61,737       58,085       53,834       50,990  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (48,028 )     (52,126 )     (34,400 )     (17,691 )     6,352  
Total shareholders' equity     118,949       111,592       125,512       138,389       162,457  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,745,530     $ 1,704,516     $ 1,693,085     $ 1,649,550     $ 1,664,323  
                                         
                                         


 
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income
 
    Three Months Ended  
    Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,  
(dollars in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Interest income                                        
Loans:                                        
Loans and leases - taxable   $ 13,328     $ 11,870     $ 10,743     $ 9,755     $ 9,983  
Loans and leases - tax-free     498       506       452       439       433  
Total loans     13,826       12,376       11,195       10,194       10,416  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     3,052       2,796       2,514       2,468       2,344  
Securities, tax-free     888       875       833       775       719  
Total interest and dividends on securities     3,940       3,671       3,347       3,243       3,063  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     57       19       8       7       53  
Total interest income     17,823       16,066       14,550       13,444       13,532  
Interest expense                                        
Deposits     2,299       1,001       346       324       410  
Borrowed funds     1,533       835       312       82       54  
Total interest expense     3,832       1,836       658       406       464  
Net interest income   $ 13,991     $ 14,230     $ 13,892     $ 13,038     $ 13,068  
                                         
Average balances                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans:                                        
Loans and leases - taxable   $ 1,069,260     $ 1,045,474     $ 1,013,899     $ 946,201     $ 915,693  
Loans and leases - tax-free     56,064       57,099       53,471       54,096       45,920  
Total loans and leases     1,125,324       1,102,573       1,067,370       1,000,297       961,613  
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     439,998       438,339       442,998       437,955       409,210  
Securities, tax-free     114,128       113,629       109,948       103,086       92,685  
Total securities     554,126       551,968       552,946       541,041       501,895  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     6,185       4,634       4,488       17,464       125,609  
Total interest-earning assets     1,685,635       1,659,175       1,624,804       1,558,802       1,589,117  
Non-earning assets     39,355       51,847       55,303       78,394       91,968  
Total assets   $ 1,724,990     $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107     $ 1,637,196     $ 1,681,085  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Deposits   $ 1,138,817     $ 1,118,909     $ 1,101,947     $ 1,111,671     $ 1,163,920  
Borrowed funds     144,995       130,481       113,932       47,346       17,810  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,283,812       1,249,390       1,215,879       1,159,017       1,181,100  
Demand deposits     309,372       318,656       319,505       308,830       322,536  
Other liabilities     19,659       15,742       13,730       13,234       15,846  
Shareholders' equity     112,147       127,234       130,993       156,115       161,603  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,724,990     $ 1,711,022     $ 1,680,107     $ 1,637,196     $ 1,681,085  
                                         
Yield/Cost                                        
Earning assets:                                        
Loans:                                        
Interest and fees on loans and leases - taxable     4.99 %     4.54 %     4.24 %     4.12 %     4.36 %
Interest and fees on loans and leases - tax-free     3.56 %     3.54 %     3.38 %     3.25 %     3.77 %
Total loans     4.91 %     4.49 %     4.20 %     4.08 %     4.33 %
Securities:                                        
Securities, taxable     2.77 %     2.55 %     2.27 %     2.25 %     2.29 %
Securities, tax-free     3.11 %     3.08 %     3.03 %     3.01 %     3.10 %
Total securities     2.84 %     2.66 %     2.42 %     2.40 %     2.44 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     3.69 %     1.64 %     0.71 %     0.16 %     0.17 %
Total earning assets     4.23 %     3.87 %     3.58 %     3.45 %     3.41 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
Interest on deposits     0.81 %     0.36 %     0.13 %     0.12 %     0.14 %
Interest on borrowed funds     4.23 %     2.56 %     1.10 %     0.69 %     1.21 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.19 %     0.59 %     0.22 %     0.14 %     0.16 %
Net interest spread     3.04 %     3.28 %     3.36 %     3.31 %     3.25 %
Net interest margin     3.32 %     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.35 %     3.29 %
                                         
                                         



 
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
Asset Quality Data
 
    Dec 31,     Sept 30,     Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,  
(in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
At period end                                        
Non-accrual loans, including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans (TDRs)   $ 2,763     $ 2,654     $ 2,764     $ 3,864     $ 3,863  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing     78       74       14       -       -  
Total non-performing loans and leases     2,841       2,728       2,778       3,864       3,863  
Other real estate owned (OREO)     -       228       228       228       920  
Other non-performing assets     1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773       1,773  
Total non-performing assets   $ 4,614     $ 4,729     $ 4,779     $ 5,865     $ 6,556  
                                         
Accruing TDRs   $ 5,554     $ 6,201     $ 6,329     $ 6,455     $ 6,666  
                                         
                                         
For the three months ended                                        
Allowance for loan and lease losses                                        
Beginning balance   $ 13,819     $ 13,381     $ 13,129     $ 12,416     $ 12,018  
Loans and leases charged-off     497       411       303       95       34  
Recoveries of charged-off loans and leases     243       336       493       49       94  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     254       75       (190 )     46       (60 )
Provision for loan and lease losses     628       513       62       759       338  
Ending balance   $ 14,193     $ 13,819     $ 13,381     $ 13,129     $ 12,416  




