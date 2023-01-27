1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $942.2 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $1.31 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 51.0% decrease compared to net income of $2.66 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and a 31.0% decrease compared to net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Financial Highlights

Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.48 and $0.33 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 10.47%, as compared to 16.44% and 9.39% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.53%, as compared to 1.04% and 0.75% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.63%, as compared to 3.46% and 3.17% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, totaled $2.2 million, as compared to $3.7 million and $2.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 72.26%, as compared to 59.54% and 68.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





The Company recorded provision expense of $523 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $0 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.





As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.06%, as compared to 0.04% and 0.10% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





As of December 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $942.2 million, $862.7 million, and $564.4 million, respectively.





Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, exceed well capitalized thresholds.



Performance highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Earnings per share (diluted) were $1.54 in 2022, as compared to $1.34 in 2021.





The Company's return on average equity was 13.11% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 9.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021.





The Company’s return on average assets was 0.86% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021.





The Company’s net interest margin was 3.51%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021.





Pretax, pre-provision income for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $12.2 million, as compared to $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.





For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.59%, as compared to 65.65% for the year ended December 31, 2021.





The Company recorded provision expense of $523 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $0 for the year ended December 31, 2021.



“We are exceedingly pleased with 2022 operating performance,” stated chief executive officer Sam Jimenez. “The team was highly effective in managing through the dynamic and historic pace of rising interest rates. We will continue to actively manage the Company’s balance sheet with a focus on creating current and future earnings growth.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's fourth quarter 2022 net interest income decreased $110 thousand, or 1.28%, to $8.48 million as compared with $8.59 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, remained flat at $6.96 million in both the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $52 thousand to $0 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. PPP loans were fully forgiven in the third quarter 2022. Interest expense increased $205 thousand, or 30.7%, to $874 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $669 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as the result of deposit rate increases concentrated on higher tier money market and savings accounts. The Company’s cost of funds increased from 0.28% in the third quarter 2022 to 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 17 basis points (bps), or 4.78%, to 3.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher yields on cash and loans with loan yields increasing 12 bps, or 2.58%, from 4.68% in third quarter of 2022 to 4.80% in fourth quarter 2022. Funding mix also contributed to the expansion as average balances on noninterest-bearing deposits increased from 45.5% of total deposits in third quarter 2022 to 47.8% in fourth quarter 2022.

The Company’s net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $4.1 million, or 13.9%, to $33.9 million in 2022 compared to $29.8 million in 2021. PPP interest and fee income decreased $3.06 million, or 80%, to $765 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the majority of PPP loans were forgiven in 2021. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $3.63 million, or 15.29%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending December 31, 2021. Interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 69.3%, to $2.65 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to increased deposit rates on higher tiered money market and savings balances in fourth quarter 2022, a full year of interest expense on the subordinated debt in 2022, equating to $600 thousand in 2022 compared to $300 thousand in 2021, and interest expense associated with the cap corridor hedge of $195 thousand.

The Company’s net interest margin expanded 16 bps, or 4.91%, to 3.51% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The change in earning asset mix contributed to the expansion as average balances held in lower yielding cash and investment securities decreased while average balances on higher-yielding loans increased. Loan yields expanded 20 bps, or 4.24% to 4.82% in 2022 compared to 4.62% in 2021. The yield on investment securities increased 69 bps, or 46.0%, to 2.18% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.49% for the year ended December 31, 2021, largely due to decreasing prepayment speeds on mortgage-backed securities which slowed premium amortization, an offset to interest income.

Provision for Loan Losses

Provision expense of $523 thousand was booked in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The credit quality of the core loan book remains strong and stable with low levels of nonperforming assets.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expenses increased $328 thousand, or 6.10%, to $5.70 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.38 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Salary and benefit costs increased $102 thousand in the fourth quarter, or 3.14%, due to vacant positions being filled in fourth quarter and increased equity compensation quarter over quarter. Professional services costs increased $76 thousand, or 45.35%, to $244 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $168 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, related to consulting and recruiting costs. Other non-interest expenses increased $161 thousand, or 14.56%, to $1.27 million in fourth quarter compared to $1.11 million in third quarter 2022 related to software and advertising costs.

The Company’s total non-interest expenses increased $2.06 million, or 10.2%, to $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, with increases across all non-interest expense categories excluding professional services which declined $40 thousand, or 5.5%, year over year.

Balance Sheet Summary

The Company's total assets decreased $57.2 million, or 5.7%, to $942.2 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to $999.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $564.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. PPP loans declined from $25.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $0 at December 31, 2022. The Company purchased three lease pools in 2022 with outstanding balances of $41.4 million at December 31, 2022 representing 7.3% of the total loan portfolio. Principal balances on purchased consumer loan pools total $26.4 million, or 4.7% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, and are performing consistently within modeled expectations.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022 % of Total

Loans 9/30/2022 % of Total

Loans 12/31/2021 % of Total

Loans Construction / land (including farmland) $ 14,290 2.5 % $ 12,403 2.1 % $ 28,260 5.0 % Residential 1 to 4 units 54,608 9.7 % 56,592 9.6 % 61,209 10.8 % Home equity lines of credit 4,690 0.8 % 4,909 0.8 % 6,087 1.1 % Multifamily 79,227 14.0 % 82,936 14.1 % 82,231 14.6 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 108,140 19.2 % 111,097 18.9 % 89,087 15.8 % Investor commercial real estate 188,374 33.4 % 188,930 32.3 % 185,939 33.0 % Commercial and industrial 39,247 7.0 % 39,804 6.8 % 40,298 7.1 % Paycheck Protection Program - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 25,203 4.5 % Leases 41,380 7.3 % 45,049 7.7 % - 0.0 % Consumer 26,423 4.7 % 30,902 5.3 % - 0.0 % Other loans 8,059 1.4 % 14,176 2.4 % 45,927 8.1 % Total loans 564,438 100.0 % 586,798 100.0 % 564,241 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (7,347 ) (7,560 ) (8,578 ) Net loans held for investment $ 557,091 $ 579,238 $ 555,663

The investment portfolio decreased $26.5 million, or 7.99%, to $305.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $332.3 million at September 30, 2022. In the fourth quarter, $25.4 million of available-for-sale investment securities were sold at a pre-tax loss of $1.2 million. The transaction bolstered liquidity, mitigates a portion of future portfolio valuation risk to the available-for-sale investment security portfolio in a rising rate environment and prospectively benefits net interest margin and net income.

The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio decreased from $40.1 million at September 30, 2022 to $36.7 million at December 31, 2022, as market yield movements positively benefitted portfolio valuation, and to a lesser extent, due to the bond sale executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total deposits were $862.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This represents a $36.5 million, or 4.1% decrease from the December 31, 2021, balance of $899.2 million. Interest-bearing deposits grew $12.3 million, or 2.8%, driven by growth in money market balances of $55.3 million partially offset by a $48.9 million decline in savings balances. Noninterest-bearing balances declined $48.7 million, or 10.5% from $464.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $415.3 million at December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing accounts comprised 48.1% and 51.6% of total deposit balances at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022 % of Total

Deposits 9/30/22 % of Total

Deposits 12/31/2021 % of Total

Deposits Interest bearing checking accounts $ 75,242 8.7 % $ 69,258 7.5 % $ 68,575 7.6 % Money market 253,036 29.4 % 308,722 33.5 % 197,703 22.0 % Savings 108,418 12.6 % 109,653 11.9 % 157,332 17.5 % Time 10,745 1.2 % 10,256 1.1 % 11,559 1.3 % Total interest-bearing deposits 447,441 51.9 % 497,889 54.0 % 435,169 48.4 % Noninterest-bearing 415,256 48.1 % 424,312 46.0 % 463,990 51.6 % Total deposits $ 862,697 100.0 % $ 922,201 100.0 % $ 899,159 100.0 %

Shareholder’s equity totaled $55.3 million at December 31, 2022, a decline of $24.7 million, or 30.9%, compared to $80.0 million at December 31, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio in 2022, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity. At December 31, 2022 bonds classified as held-to-maturity total $72.2 million, approximately 24% of the total investment portfolio compared to $0 at December 31, 2021. The unrealized losses on these held-to-maturity bonds are captured in AOCI at the transfer date and amortize over the life of the bonds, with interest rate environment changes having no further impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a cap corridor transaction with a $100 million notional amount designed to hedge a portion of deposit interest expense and to partially mitigate the future investment portfolio valuation impact of increasing interest rates. The corridor qualifies for hedge accounting and is carried at fair value on the balance sheet with changes in fair value flowing through AOCI. The fair value of the hedge increased $921 thousand in 2022, positively impacting AOCI, and is carried on the balance sheet at a fair value of $3.2 million at December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Activity

The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021, and subsequently repurchased a total of 181,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19 in 2022.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.06% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.10% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of outstanding loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2021. The Company had $0 and $899 thousand in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.75 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $239 thousand in the year ended December 31, 2021. Charge-offs were entirely within the purchased consumer loan pools in 2022 and 2021.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 539 $ 409 $ 59 Other nonaccrual loans - - 899 Other real estate owned - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 539 $ 409 $ 958 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.30 % 1.29 % 1.52 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 1363.08 % 1848.34 % 895.41 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.10 %





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s except per share data)

Assets 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Cash and due from banks $ 38,015 $ 41,842 $ 84,079 Investment securities available-for-sale 233,529 259,472 333,869 Investment securities held-to-maturity 72,225 72,818 -- Loans and leases held for investment 564,438 586,798 564,241 Allowance for loan and lease losses (7,347 ) (7,560 ) (8,578 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 557,091 579,238 555,663 Other Assets 41,344 41,241 25,749 Total assets $ 942,204 $ 994,611 $ 999,360 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 415,256 $ 424,312 $ 463,990 Interest-bearing accounts 447,441 497,889 435,169 Total deposits 862,697 922,201 899,159 Subordinated debentures 14,738 14,719 14,663 Other borrowings -- -- -- Other liabilities 9,457 9,415 5,540 Shareholders' equity 55,312 48,276 79,998 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 942,204 $ 994,611 $ 999,360 Shares outstanding 5,511,937 5,476,092 5,609,141 Earnings per share basic $ 0.24 $ 0.49 $ 0.34 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.48 $ 0.33 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 10.03 $ 8.82 $ 14.26





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s except per share data) Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 6,963 $ 7,011 $ 6,857 Investment securities 2,054 2,055 1,247 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 82 62 60 Other income 250 126 39 Total interest and dividend income 9,349 9,254 8,203 Interest expense 874 669 530 Net interest income 8,475 8,585 7,673 Provision for loan losses 523 - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,952 8,585 7,673 Noninterest income 620 446 238 Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities (1,201 ) - - Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,345 3,243 3,306 Occupancy expense 432 451 413 Data and item processing 278 279 260 Furniture and equipment 135 127 117 Professional services 244 168 248 Other 1,270 1,109 1,036 Total noninterest expenses 5,704 5,377 5,380 Income before provision for income taxes 1,667 3,654 2,531 Provision for income taxes 362 992 640 Net income $ 1,305 $ 2,662 $ 1,891





Three Months Ended

Selected Average Balances 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Gross loans $ 575,696 $ 594,624 $ 561,207 Investment securities 326,875 352,564 317,032 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,058 4,058 3,948 Other interest earning assets 32,942 34,162 92,112 Total interest earning assets 939,571 985,408 974,299 Total assets 970,167 1,018,730 999,508 Interest-bearing checking accounts 68,216 65,171 60,106 Money market 238,255 303,802 232,730 Savings 151,478 126,511 141,290 Time deposits 10,157 12,376 11,965 Total interest-bearing deposits 468,106 507,860 446,091 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 428,227 423,166 468,459 Total deposits 896,333 931,026 914,550 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 14,733 15,055 14,651 Shareholders' equity $ 49,477 $ 64,227 $ 79,312 1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s except per share data) Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Return on average total assets 0.53 % 1.04 % 0.75 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.47 % 16.44 % 9.46 % Net interest margin 3.63 % 3.46 % 3.17 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.47 % 3.34 % 3.05 % Efficiency ratio 72.26 % 59.54 % 68.01 %





Year Ended Operating Results Data 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 28,128 $ 27,555 Investment securities 7,704 3,452 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 261 230 Other income 444 85 Total interest and dividend income 36,537 31,322 Interest expense 2,645 1,563 Net interest income 33,892 29,759 Provision for loan losses 523 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,369 29,759 Noninterest income 1,624 913 Net gain/(loss) on sales/calls of investment securities (1,150 ) - Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 13,489 12,408 Occupancy expense 1,780 1,643 Data and item processing 1,085 1,064 Furniture and equipment 552 466 Professional services 696 736 Other 4,594 3,818 Total noninterest expenses 22,196 20,135 Income before provision for income taxes 11,647 10,537 Provision for income taxes 3,067 2,904 Net income $ 8,580 $ 7,633





1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s except per share data) Year Ended Selected Average Balances 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Gross loans $ 583,623 $ 595,961 Investment securities 353,804 231,420 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,023 3,818 Other interest earning assets 35,820 58,474 Total interest earning assets 977,270 889,673 Total assets 1,003,169 891,136 Interest bearing checking accounts 66,001 60,738 Money market 253,047 206,320 Savings 154,248 131,905 Time deposits 11,612 13,609 Total interest-bearing deposits 484,908 412,572 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 429,240 422,417 Total deposits 914,148 834,989 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 14,700 7,657 Shareholders' equity $ 65,431 $ 76,892





Year Ended Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Return on average total assets 0.86 % 0.83 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.11 % 9.93 % Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.35 % Net interest income to average total assets 3.38 % 3.24 % Efficiency ratio 64.59 % 65.65 %





Regulatory Capital and Ratios 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 101,410 $ 100,148 $ 80,819 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 101,410 $ 100,148 $ 80,819 Total regulatory capital $ 108,912 $ 107,855 $ 88,798 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.04 % 9.70 % 8.09 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.27 % 14.44 % 12.82 % Tier 1 capital ratio 15.27 % 14.44 % 12.82 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.40 % 15.55 % 14.07 %

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

