1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $942.2 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $1.31 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 51.0% decrease compared to net income of $2.66 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and a 31.0% decrease compared to net income of $1.89 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.24 for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $0.48 and $0.33 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company's return on average equity was 10.47%, as compared to 16.44% and 9.39% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.53%, as compared to 1.04% and 0.75% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s net interest margin was 3.63%, as compared to 3.46% and 3.17% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, totaled $2.2 million, as compared to $3.7 million and $2.5 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 72.26%, as compared to 59.54% and 68.01% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • The Company recorded provision expense of $523 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and $0 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.06%, as compared to 0.04% and 0.10% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans of $942.2 million, $862.7 million, and $564.4 million, respectively.

  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, exceed well capitalized thresholds.

Performance highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $1.54 in 2022, as compared to $1.34 in 2021.

  • The Company's return on average equity was 13.11% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 9.93% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • The Company’s return on average assets was 0.86% for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.83% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • The Company’s net interest margin was 3.51%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $12.2 million, as compared to $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.59%, as compared to 65.65% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • The Company recorded provision expense of $523 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, and $0 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are exceedingly pleased with 2022 operating performance,” stated chief executive officer Sam Jimenez. “The team was highly effective in managing through the dynamic and historic pace of rising interest rates. We will continue to actively manage the Company’s balance sheet with a focus on creating current and future earnings growth.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's fourth quarter 2022 net interest income decreased $110 thousand, or 1.28%, to $8.48 million as compared with $8.59 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, remained flat at $6.96 million in both the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Interest and fee income related to PPP loans decreased $52 thousand to $0 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.   PPP loans were fully forgiven in the third quarter 2022. Interest expense increased $205 thousand, or 30.7%, to $874 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $669 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as the result of deposit rate increases concentrated on higher tier money market and savings accounts. The Company’s cost of funds increased from 0.28% in the third quarter 2022 to 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company's net interest margin increased by 17 basis points (bps), or 4.78%, to 3.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, when compared to 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher yields on cash and loans with loan yields increasing 12 bps, or 2.58%, from 4.68% in third quarter of 2022 to 4.80% in fourth quarter 2022. Funding mix also contributed to the expansion as average balances on noninterest-bearing deposits increased from 45.5% of total deposits in third quarter 2022 to 47.8% in fourth quarter 2022.

The Company’s net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $4.1 million, or 13.9%, to $33.9 million in 2022 compared to $29.8 million in 2021. PPP interest and fee income decreased $3.06 million, or 80%, to $765 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as the majority of PPP loans were forgiven in 2021. Loan interest income, excluding PPP income, increased $3.63 million, or 15.29%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending December 31, 2021. Interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 69.3%, to $2.65 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase is primarily due to increased deposit rates on higher tiered money market and savings balances in fourth quarter 2022, a full year of interest expense on the subordinated debt in 2022, equating to $600 thousand in 2022 compared to $300 thousand in 2021, and interest expense associated with the cap corridor hedge of $195 thousand.

The Company’s net interest margin expanded 16 bps, or 4.91%, to 3.51% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.35% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The change in earning asset mix contributed to the expansion as average balances held in lower yielding cash and investment securities decreased while average balances on higher-yielding loans increased. Loan yields expanded 20 bps, or 4.24% to 4.82% in 2022 compared to 4.62% in 2021. The yield on investment securities increased 69 bps, or 46.0%, to 2.18% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.49% for the year ended December 31, 2021, largely due to decreasing prepayment speeds on mortgage-backed securities which slowed premium amortization, an offset to interest income.

Provision for Loan Losses
Provision expense of $523 thousand was booked in the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The credit quality of the core loan book remains strong and stable with low levels of nonperforming assets.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expenses increased $328 thousand, or 6.10%, to $5.70 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5.38 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Salary and benefit costs increased $102 thousand in the fourth quarter, or 3.14%, due to vacant positions being filled in fourth quarter and increased equity compensation quarter over quarter. Professional services costs increased $76 thousand, or 45.35%, to $244 thousand in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $168 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, related to consulting and recruiting costs. Other non-interest expenses increased $161 thousand, or 14.56%, to $1.27 million in fourth quarter compared to $1.11 million in third quarter 2022 related to software and advertising costs.

The Company’s total non-interest expenses increased $2.06 million, or 10.2%, to $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, with increases across all non-interest expense categories excluding professional services which declined $40 thousand, or 5.5%, year over year.

Balance Sheet Summary
The Company's total assets decreased $57.2 million, or 5.7%, to $942.2 million at December 31, 2022, as compared to $999.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Total loans outstanding were $564.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021. PPP loans declined from $25.2 million at December 31, 2021 to $0 at December 31, 2022. The Company purchased three lease pools in 2022 with outstanding balances of $41.4 million at December 31, 2022 representing 7.3% of the total loan portfolio. Principal balances on purchased consumer loan pools total $26.4 million, or 4.7% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, and are performing consistently within modeled expectations.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022 % of Total
Loans		   9/30/2022 % of Total
Loans		   12/31/2021 % of Total
Loans
Construction / land (including farmland) $ 14,290   2.5 %   $ 12,403   2.1 %   $ 28,260   5.0 %
Residential 1 to 4 units   54,608   9.7 %     56,592   9.6 %     61,209   10.8 %
Home equity lines of credit   4,690   0.8 %     4,909   0.8 %     6,087   1.1 %
Multifamily   79,227   14.0 %     82,936   14.1 %     82,231   14.6 %
Owner occupied commercial real estate   108,140   19.2 %     111,097   18.9 %     89,087   15.8 %
Investor commercial real estate   188,374   33.4 %     188,930   32.3 %     185,939   33.0 %
Commercial and industrial   39,247   7.0 %     39,804   6.8 %     40,298   7.1 %
Paycheck Protection Program   -   0.0 %     -   0.0 %     25,203   4.5 %
Leases   41,380   7.3 %     45,049   7.7 %     -   0.0 %
Consumer   26,423   4.7 %     30,902   5.3 %     -   0.0 %
Other loans   8,059   1.4 %     14,176   2.4 %     45,927   8.1 %
Total loans   564,438   100.0 %     586,798   100.0 %     564,241   100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (7,347 )       (7,560 )       (8,578 )  
Net loans held for investment $ 557,091       $ 579,238       $ 555,663    
                             

The investment portfolio decreased $26.5 million, or 7.99%, to $305.8 million at December 31, 2022 from $332.3 million at September 30, 2022. In the fourth quarter, $25.4 million of available-for-sale investment securities were sold at a pre-tax loss of $1.2 million. The transaction bolstered liquidity, mitigates a portion of future portfolio valuation risk to the available-for-sale investment security portfolio in a rising rate environment and prospectively benefits net interest margin and net income.   

The unrealized loss associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio decreased from $40.1 million at September 30, 2022 to $36.7 million at December 31, 2022, as market yield movements positively benefitted portfolio valuation, and to a lesser extent, due to the bond sale executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total deposits were $862.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This represents a $36.5 million, or 4.1% decrease from the December 31, 2021, balance of $899.2 million.   Interest-bearing deposits grew $12.3 million, or 2.8%, driven by growth in money market balances of $55.3 million partially offset by a $48.9 million decline in savings balances. Noninterest-bearing balances declined $48.7 million, or 10.5% from $464.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $415.3 million at December 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing accounts comprised 48.1% and 51.6% of total deposit balances at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022 % of Total
Deposits		   9/30/22 % of Total
Deposits		   12/31/2021 % of Total
Deposits
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 75,242   8.7 %   $ 69,258   7.5 %   $ 68,575   7.6 %
Money market   253,036   29.4 %     308,722   33.5 %     197,703   22.0 %
Savings   108,418   12.6 %     109,653   11.9 %     157,332   17.5 %
Time   10,745   1.2 %     10,256   1.1 %     11,559   1.3 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   447,441   51.9 %     497,889   54.0 %     435,169   48.4 %
Noninterest-bearing   415,256   48.1 %     424,312   46.0 %     463,990   51.6 %
Total deposits $ 862,697   100.0 %   $ 922,201   100.0 %   $ 899,159   100.0 %
                                   

Shareholder’s equity totaled $55.3 million at December 31, 2022, a decline of $24.7 million, or 30.9%, compared to $80.0 million at December 31, 2021. This is reflective of the increase in unrealized losses on the investment security portfolio in 2022, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income, a component of equity. At December 31, 2022 bonds classified as held-to-maturity total $72.2 million, approximately 24% of the total investment portfolio compared to $0 at December 31, 2021. The unrealized losses on these held-to-maturity bonds are captured in AOCI at the transfer date and amortize over the life of the bonds, with interest rate environment changes having no further impact on the unrealized loss position of these bonds.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a cap corridor transaction with a $100 million notional amount designed to hedge a portion of deposit interest expense and to partially mitigate the future investment portfolio valuation impact of increasing interest rates. The corridor qualifies for hedge accounting and is carried at fair value on the balance sheet with changes in fair value flowing through AOCI. The fair value of the hedge increased $921 thousand in 2022, positively impacting AOCI, and is carried on the balance sheet at a fair value of $3.2 million at December 31, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Activity
The Company announced a Stock Repurchase Program on December 3, 2021, and subsequently repurchased a total of 181,589 shares to date at a weighted average price of $15.19 in 2022.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2022, non-performing assets were 0.06% of the Company’s total assets, compared with 0.10% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses was 1.30% of outstanding loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.52% at December 31, 2021.   The Company had $0 and $899 thousand in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.75 million in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $239 thousand in the year ended December 31, 2021. Charge-offs were entirely within the purchased consumer loan pools in 2022 and 2021.   

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2022
 		  9/30/2022
 		  12/31/2021
 		 
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 539   $ 409   $ 59  
Other nonaccrual loans   -     -     899  
Other real estate owned   -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 539   $ 409   $ 958  
       
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   1.30 %   1.29 %   1.52 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   1363.08 %   1848.34 %   895.41 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.16 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %   0.04 %   0.10 %


 
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s except per share data)
 
 
Assets   12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021
Cash and due from banks   $ 38,015   $ 41,842   $ 84,079  
Investment securities available-for-sale     233,529     259,472     333,869  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     72,225     72,818     --  
Loans and leases held for investment     564,438     586,798     564,241  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (7,347 )   (7,560 )   (8,578 )
Net loans and leases held for investment     557,091     579,238     555,663  
Other Assets     41,344     41,241     25,749  
Total assets   $ 942,204   $ 994,611   $ 999,360  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   $ 415,256   $ 424,312   $ 463,990  
Interest-bearing accounts     447,441     497,889     435,169  
Total deposits     862,697     922,201     899,159  
Subordinated debentures     14,738     14,719     14,663  
Other borrowings     --     --     --  
Other liabilities     9,457     9,415     5,540  
Shareholders' equity     55,312     48,276     79,998  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 942,204   $ 994,611   $ 999,360  
         
Shares outstanding     5,511,937     5,476,092     5,609,141  
Earnings per share basic   $ 0.24   $ 0.49   $ 0.34  
Earnings per share diluted   $ 0.24   $ 0.48   $ 0.33  
Nominal and tangible book value per share   $ 10.03   $ 8.82   $ 14.26  


 
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
Operating Results Data 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021
Interest and dividend income      
Loans $ 6,963   $ 7,011   $ 6,857  
Investment securities   2,054     2,055     1,247  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   82     62     60  
Other income   250     126     39  
Total interest and dividend income   9,349     9,254     8,203  
Interest expense   874     669     530  
Net interest income   8,475     8,585     7,673  
Provision for loan losses   523     -     -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,952     8,585     7,673  
Noninterest income   620     446     238  
Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   (1,201 )   -     -  
Noninterest expenses      
Salaries and benefits expense   3,345     3,243     3,306  
Occupancy expense   432     451     413  
Data and item processing   278     279     260  
Furniture and equipment   135     127     117  
Professional services   244     168     248  
Other   1,270     1,109     1,036  
Total noninterest expenses   5,704     5,377     5,380  
Income before provision for income taxes   1,667     3,654     2,531  
Provision for income taxes   362     992     640  
Net income $ 1,305   $ 2,662   $ 1,891  


  Three Months Ended
Selected Average Balances 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021
Gross loans $ 575,696   $ 594,624   $ 561,207  
Investment securities   326,875     352,564     317,032  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,058     4,058     3,948  
Other interest earning assets   32,942     34,162     92,112  
Total interest earning assets   939,571     985,408     974,299  
Total assets   970,167     1,018,730     999,508  
Interest-bearing checking accounts   68,216     65,171     60,106  
Money market   238,255     303,802     232,730  
Savings   151,478     126,511     141,290  
Time deposits   10,157     12,376     11,965  
Total interest-bearing deposits   468,106     507,860     446,091  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   428,227     423,166     468,459  
Total deposits   896,333     931,026     914,550  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   14,733     15,055     14,651  
Shareholders' equity $ 49,477   $ 64,227   $ 79,312  
       
   
  
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021
Return on average total assets   0.53 %   1.04 %   0.75 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.47 %   16.44 %   9.46 %
Net interest margin   3.63 %   3.46 %   3.17 %
Net interest income to average total assets   3.47 %   3.34 %   3.05 %
Efficiency ratio   72.26 %   59.54 %   68.01 %


 
  Year Ended
Operating Results Data 12/31/2022 12/31/2021
Interest and dividend income    
Loans $               28,128   $                27,555  
Investment securities      7,704        3,452  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   261     230  
Other income   444     85  
Total interest and dividend income   36,537     31,322  
Interest expense      2,645     1,563  
Net interest income   33,892     29,759  
Provision for loan losses      523     -  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   33,369     29,759  
Noninterest income   1,624        913  
Net gain/(loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   (1,150 )   -  
Noninterest expenses    
Salaries and benefits expense   13,489     12,408  
Occupancy expense   1,780     1,643  
Data and item processing   1,085     1,064  
Furniture and equipment   552     466  
Professional services   696     736  
Other   4,594     3,818  
Total noninterest expenses   22,196     20,135  
Income before provision for income taxes   11,647     10,537  
Provision for income taxes   3,067     2,904  
Net income $                8,580   $                7,633  


 
1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
($ in 000s except per share data)
 
  Year Ended
Selected Average Balances 12/31/2022 12/31/2021
Gross loans $          583,623   $           595,961  
Investment securities   353,804     231,420  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,023     3,818  
Other interest earning assets   35,820     58,474  
Total interest earning assets   977,270     889,673  
Total assets   1,003,169     891,136  
     
Interest bearing checking accounts   66,001     60,738  
Money market   253,047     206,320  
Savings   154,248     131,905  
Time deposits   11,612     13,609  
Total interest-bearing deposits   484,908     412,572  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   429,240     422,417  
Total deposits   914,148     834,989  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   14,700     7,657  
Shareholders' equity $          65,431   $             76,892  


  Year Ended
Selected Financial Ratios 12/31/2022 12/31/2021
Return on average total assets 0.86 % 0.83 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 13.11 % 9.93 %
Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.35 %
Net interest income to average total assets 3.38 % 3.24 %
Efficiency ratio 64.59 % 65.65 %
     


Regulatory Capital and Ratios 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021
Common equity tier 1 capital $ 101,410   $ 100,148   $ 80,819  
Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 101,410   $ 100,148   $ 80,819  
Total regulatory capital $ 108,912   $ 107,855   $ 88,798  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.04 %   9.70 %   8.09 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   15.27 %   14.44 %   12.82 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   15.27 %   14.44 %   12.82 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   16.40 %   15.55 %   14.07 %
                   

About 1st Capital Bancorp
1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel D. Jimenez   Danelle Thomsen
Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
831.264.4057 office   831.264.4014 office
Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com   Danelle.Thomsen@1stCapitalBank.com

 


