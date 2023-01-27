Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market is expected to grow from USD 850 million in 2022 to USD 1515.9 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Size By Product Type (Table Top Analyzers (Fully Automatic Analyzers and Semiautomatic Analyzers) and Point of Care Analyzers (Cartridge-Based Analyzers and Direct Sample Based Analyzers), By Analysis Parameter (2-Part WBC Differential, 3-Part WBC Differential, 5-Part WBC Differential, and Others), By End-User (Research institutes, Veterinary hospitals and clinics, Veterinary diagnostic centers, point-of-care testing, inhouse-testing, and others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the veterinary hematology analyzers market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the veterinary hematology analyzers market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, analysis parameter, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global veterinary hematology analyzers market are IDEXX, VetScan, Abaxis, Clindiag Systems, Boule Medical, Woodley Equipment, Sysmex, Siemens Healthineers, Drew Scientific, Diatron MI, HemoCue, Heska, Mindray Medical International, HORIBA Medical, Urit Medical, Qreserve, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide veterinary hematology analyzers market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A hematology analyzer is used to do a complete blood count and provides data on the quantity of RBC, WBC, platelets, and other blood components. The information provided by the hematology analyzers also includes data on hemoglobin, monocytes, lymphocytes, and basophils, making the test significantly more extensive. With such an investigation, the patient's health state is first understood. The total blood count serves as a sign and informs the clinician of any potential issues. For instance, rising WBC counts could indicate that the immune system is fighting. A person's fatigue may be explained by low haemoglobin or RBC levels. With the help of this information, the doctor can determine what ailment or condition is causing the patient's alterations and then recommend the best course of treatment. The target market for veterinary haematology analyzers is animals. They come in tabletop and point-of-care formats. Both fully automated and semiautomatic models are available. Technology advancements have made it possible to create sophisticated, efficient, affordable, and easy-to-use veterinary haematology analyzers. The rising number of animals has led to an increase in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The rise in pet adoption is another factor contributing to the increased need for veterinary treatment. As a result of the growing need for animal healthcare, the market for veterinary haematology analyzers will grow. The market has grown as a result of the construction of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centres.

Scope of veterinary hematology analyzers market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Analysis Parameter, End-User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players IDEXX, VetScan, Abaxis, Clindiag Systems, Boule Medical, Woodley Equipment, Sysmex, Siemens Healthineers, Drew Scientific, Diatron MI, HemoCue, Heska, Mindray Medical International, HORIBA Medical, Urit Medical, Qreserve, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The tabletop analyzers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is divided into tabletop analyzers and point-of-care analyzers. The tabletop analyzers are further divided into fully automatic and semiautomatic analyzers. The point-of-care analyzers are further divided into cartridge-based and direct sample-based analyzers. The tabletop analyzers segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Tabletop analyzers offer a thorough, comprehensive analysis. They are easy to use. Because there are so few sample requirements, it is quite compatible in a volatile environment. Low-maintenance instruments called tabletop analyzers are often employed in veterinary medicine. The growing animal population and the spread of diseases have increased the market demand for tabletop analyzers. Both fully automatic and semiautomatic analyzers dominate the market for tabletop analyzers. They offer a comprehensive analysis with superb precision.

The 3-part WBC differential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The analysis parameter segment is divide into 2-part WBC differential, 3-part WBC differential, 5-part WBC differential and others. The 3-part WBC differential segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A 3-part WBC differential can be used to calculate the blood's concentration of monocytes, neutrophils, and lymphocytes. These analyzers are common in medical or veterinary hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs. They are popular in the veterinary field because they offer sufficient diagnostic data to pinpoint the ailment or condition plaguing the animal or pet. It works well and quickly to identify viral and bacterial infections. Due to the high prevalence of zoonotic diseases, primarily bacterial or viral, the market utilisation of 3-part WBC differential analyzers is growing.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is divided into research institutes, veterinary hospitals and clinics, veterinary diagnostic centers, point-of-care testing, inhouse-testing, and others. The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Since hospitals and clinics are the primary healthcare providers worldwide and are regarded in high regard by the general public, individuals usually turn to them first for their pets and domesticated animals. Veterinarian hospitals and clinics have all the supplies needed to provide the finest care for animals, including the medications, equipment, and other necessities. The increase in pet adoption has also led to the opening and operation of veterinary hospitals and clinics by both public and private actors to offer veterinary healthcare services to anyone in need. The opening of walk-in clinics with trained employees on hand to assist the patients coming in will hasten the growth of this industry.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the veterinary hematology analyzers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. There are a lot of meat eaters in the area. The regional cuisine of the North American market consumes a lot of meat. Commercial animal breeding is required to supply top-notch animal health, meet the demands of the sizable meat-eating populace, and safeguard consumer interests. The North American market has expanded as a result of stringent governmental rules and several organisations dedicated to the health and wellbeing of animals. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the need for increased zoonotic disease incidence monitoring in order to prevent catastrophic destruction.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's veterinary hematology analyzers market size was valued at USD 79.05 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 145.23 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand for veterinary haematology analyzers is anticipated to rise as awareness of animal diseases increases, animal healthcare facilities are used more frequently, and the companion insurance healthcare programme implemented in Germany to enhance the effectiveness of the country's animal healthcare systems.

China

China’s veterinary hematology analyzers market size was valued at USD 55.25 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 100.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing incidence of meat consumption, growing worry over zoonotic illnesses, and the rapidly growing animal healthcare sector are all aspects that will help the market in the nation. The increasing number of cattle in the nation and the high incidence of pet adoption are also significant factors propelling the veterinary haematology analyzer market.

India

India's veterinary hematology analyzers market size was valued at USD 42.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 76.36 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Modern veterinary haematology analyzers are in high demand due to the country's rapid increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases in dogs and cats, including as obesity and diabetes, which is driving the market's expansion.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the veterinary hematology analyzers market is mainly driven by the increase in incidences of zoonotic diseases.

