Manchin, Capito Announce Two National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Grants

January 27, 2023

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced two grants totaling $932,193 through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) for projects in West Virginia.





“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife. Like many of my fellow West Virginians, I enjoy hunting, fishing and exploring our great outdoors, and I’ve instilled that love and appreciation in my children and grandchildren,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation is investing in protecting and preserving the trout population in the Greenbrier River, as well as restoring red spruce forest habitats at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and Monongahela National Forest. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure West Virginia’s beautiful public lands and waterways are protected for generations to come.”



“West Virginia’s natural habitats allows wildlife of all kinds to flourish, and it is part of what makes our state such a wonderful place to both live and visit.” Ranking Member Capito said. “The grants announced today further support our efforts to strengthen both the waters and forests across our state, and will help restore and protect critical habitats for years to come.”

Individual awards listed below:



