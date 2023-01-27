DLNR NEWS RELEASE – KĪHEI BOAT RAMP WASH DOWN AREA TO UNDERGO DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

(Kīhei, Maui) – Drainage improvements to the Kīhei Boat Ramp wash down area on Maui will begin Feb. 6, 2023. The project contract was awarded to Global Specialty Contractors, Inc. by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR).

The scope of work will include removal, hauling, and disposal of rock, silt, and debris from the existing clogged and overflowing boat wash trench drain, installation of new grating over the drain, and construction of a retaining wall to prevent material on adjacent embankments from causing obstruction issues.

The boat launch will remain open, but the wash down area will be closed in its entirety throughout the scheduled work dates. The estimated completion date for the $324,820 project is March 3, 2023.

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Kīhei Small Boat Ramp (Jan. 18, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/792056166

Photographs – Kīhei Small Boat Ramp (Jan. 18, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/k6rsw4cqj1g5u3f/AAC4z_X6iKW8Kvmj0BvXQlpwa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396