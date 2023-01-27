A retrospective exhibition of Samuel López-Lago’s art and creativity, now available in a virtual-reality gallery
EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of Metaverse is not new, despite the fact that it is nowadays getting more and more attention. Thirty years ago, Neal Stephenson, the author of Snow Crash, coined this term. He defined Metaverse as a parallel universe, based on virtual reality, that allows people to escape the monotony of real life.
With the flourishment of different virtual-reality entertainment alternatives, arts and culture is not an exception in this growing trend. Such leisure possibilities make it perfectly possible to for example enjoy art fairs from the comfort of your own house.
Thanks to this trend, we can enjoy the retrospective virtual exhibition of Spanish-born and Belgium-based award-winning artist Samuel López-Lago, a one of a kind creative professional, without having to move from the sofa.
Starting from the point when his artwork was selected to participate in the Ibero-American Biennial of Graphic Arts and ending in his latest pieces, this exhibition constitutes an eye-popping journey. It includes, among others, artworks that were exhibited in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom or Dubai, and with recognitions such as the finalist National Prize of Crafts of Spain (2016) and being part of the selected artwork for the store of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía (2018), of “Mostra Espanha” (Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain,2021) and the Spanish Pavilion of the World Expo of Dubai (2022).
In Samuel’s works we can glimpse references to movements as diverse as minimalism, primitive or abstract art under an optic influenced by avant-garde movements. His work is profoundly influenced by his life experiences and by his eclectic interests ranging from design to art, humanities and technology, like a true renaissance artist. If you’re curious about Samuel’s creative approach, you can always check his books "Vademécum de métodos de diseño" and "Clayfulness".
Now, it is finally possible to enjoy more than ten years of career and thousands of creative mastermind thoughts in a virtual-reality based art gallery showcasing a selection of his most celebrated artwork. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this online exhibition, available until the end of March 2023.
---------
Samuel López-Lago (Mérida, España, 1991) is a Member of The World Academy of Art and Science. He holds a Master Certificate in Systems Design from Cornell University and a Professional Education Certificate in Design Strategy from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
More info @
http://expo.lopezlago.es/
https://lopezlago.es/
https://mnemosy.net/
Samuel López-Lago
With the flourishment of different virtual-reality entertainment alternatives, arts and culture is not an exception in this growing trend. Such leisure possibilities make it perfectly possible to for example enjoy art fairs from the comfort of your own house.
Thanks to this trend, we can enjoy the retrospective virtual exhibition of Spanish-born and Belgium-based award-winning artist Samuel López-Lago, a one of a kind creative professional, without having to move from the sofa.
Starting from the point when his artwork was selected to participate in the Ibero-American Biennial of Graphic Arts and ending in his latest pieces, this exhibition constitutes an eye-popping journey. It includes, among others, artworks that were exhibited in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom or Dubai, and with recognitions such as the finalist National Prize of Crafts of Spain (2016) and being part of the selected artwork for the store of the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía (2018), of “Mostra Espanha” (Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain,2021) and the Spanish Pavilion of the World Expo of Dubai (2022).
In Samuel’s works we can glimpse references to movements as diverse as minimalism, primitive or abstract art under an optic influenced by avant-garde movements. His work is profoundly influenced by his life experiences and by his eclectic interests ranging from design to art, humanities and technology, like a true renaissance artist. If you’re curious about Samuel’s creative approach, you can always check his books "Vademécum de métodos de diseño" and "Clayfulness".
Now, it is finally possible to enjoy more than ten years of career and thousands of creative mastermind thoughts in a virtual-reality based art gallery showcasing a selection of his most celebrated artwork. Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this online exhibition, available until the end of March 2023.
---------
Samuel López-Lago (Mérida, España, 1991) is a Member of The World Academy of Art and Science. He holds a Master Certificate in Systems Design from Cornell University and a Professional Education Certificate in Design Strategy from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
More info @
http://expo.lopezlago.es/
https://lopezlago.es/
https://mnemosy.net/
Samuel López-Lago
Samuel López-Lago
samuel@lopezlago.es