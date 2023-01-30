Texas education leader Dr. Carmela Levy-David joins prestigious Women of Color Education Collaborative Program
FORT BEND, TEXAS, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education leader and Fort Bend ISD assistant superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David was recently selected for membership in the Women of Color Education Collaborative Program (WOCEC).
The prestigious program – created by the Institute for Student Achievement, a national collaborative based in New York – supports women of color who are education system leaders, providing them with leadership development and a safe space to build bonds and prioritize self-care and healing.
The WOCEC program is a year-long process where the benefits and bonds formed will last a lifetime. Participants must be recommended to apply for the program.
“I am honored to be selected to learn and grow with a hand-picked group of female education leaders who are committed to seeing students succeed,” said Dr. Levy-David.
Dr. Levy-David is a highly respected school administrator based in Texas. As a Panamanian-Latina, she is committed to helping other women of color in the K-12 space.
To learn more about the program, visit www.studentachievement.org/women-of-color-education-collaborative-wocec.
Dr. Levy-David is available for interviews to discuss her leadership work and acceptance into the program.
