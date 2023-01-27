Submit Release
Executive Tree Care Announces it's use of the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant a Tree for Every Tree Job Completed

SHARON HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Tree Care, a leading tree service provider in the Philadelphia suburbs of Delaware, Montgomery and Chester counties, is proud to announce its use of the Arbor Day Foundation's Gift-A-Tree program. This program is a response to the growing concern of deforestation and the devastating effects it has on our environment.

Recent years have seen millions of trees destroyed by wildfires, disease, and drought in forests around the country. The Arbor Day Foundation's reforestation efforts aim to support areas desperately in need of replanting and encourage species diversification, restore habitats for wildlife, and facilitate the natural process of providing clean air and water.

"We understand that cutting down a tree can be a difficult decision, even when it's necessary for safety or other reasons," said Jeremy Sirkin, Owner of Executive Tree Care. "That's why we've decided to give back to the environment by planting a tree for every tree job we complete."

Customers of Executive Tree Care will be given a card as confirmation that the Arbor Day Foundation has planted a tree on their behalf through the Gift-A-Tree program. The company is committed to doing its part in protecting the planet and encourages other businesses to follow suit.

"We're proud to be a part of the Arbor Day Foundation's efforts to reforest our country and restore the natural beauty of our environment," Sirkin added.

For more information on Executive Tree Care's services or the Gift-A-Tree program, visit www.executivetreecare.com

Community Park Dead Tree Removal by Executive Tree Care Havertown, PA

