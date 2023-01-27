Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,586 in the last 365 days.

Venice Florida Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events set for February 18, 2023

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Events is thrilled to announce the upcoming Venice Half Marathon & 5k run, taking place in the beautiful coastal city of Venice, Florida. This exciting event is the perfect opportunity to push your limits and experience the stunning scenery of the Gulf Coast.

The Venice Half Marathon & 5k run will take place on the Legacy Trail, a picturesque path that offers miles of breathtaking water views along the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway. The run starts and finishes at the Maxine Barrit Park, a prime location that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico, providing runners with a stunning backdrop for their journey.

Participants who complete the Venice Half Marathon & 5k run will earn a large, colorful shark finisher medal. This unique medal serves as a reminder of the amazing experience and will be a great way to commemorate your accomplishment.

Elite Events is also providing free finish photos and video for all participants. These will allow runners to capture the special moment of crossing the finish line and share it with friends and family. It also provides a great way to remember the achievement and look back on it with pride.

In addition, Elite Events is providing a free Elite Events Tracker app for runners and spectators. This app allows runners to track their progress during the race, while also providing real-time information for spectators to track their loved ones' progress. It will also provide runners with important information such as water stations, restroom locations, and mile markers.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to challenge yourself and experience the beauty of Venice, Florida. With miles of water views, a unique shark finisher medal, free finish photos and video, and the free Elite Events Tracker app, this is an event not to be missed. Register now at VeniceHalf.com and get ready for an unforgettable experience on February 18, 2023. See you at the finish line!

Media Contact:
contact@eliteevents.org

Elite Events Website: https://www.runeliteevents.com/
Venice Half Marathon & 5k Run Website: https://www.venicehalf.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venice-florida-half-marathon--5k-by-elite-events-set-for-february-18-2023-301732666.html

SOURCE Elite Events

You just read:

Venice Florida Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events set for February 18, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.