Venice Florida Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events set for February 18, 2023

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Events is thrilled to announce the upcoming Venice Half Marathon & 5k run, taking place in the beautiful coastal city of Venice, Florida. This exciting event is the perfect opportunity to push your limits and experience the stunning scenery of the Gulf Coast.

The Venice Half Marathon & 5k run will take place on the Legacy Trail, a picturesque path that offers miles of breathtaking water views along the Gulf of Mexico and the Intracoastal Waterway. The run starts and finishes at the Maxine Barrit Park, a prime location that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico, providing runners with a stunning backdrop for their journey.

Participants who complete the Venice Half Marathon & 5k run will earn a large, colorful shark finisher medal. This unique medal serves as a reminder of the amazing experience and will be a great way to commemorate your accomplishment.

Elite Events is also providing free finish photos and video for all participants. These will allow runners to capture the special moment of crossing the finish line and share it with friends and family. It also provides a great way to remember the achievement and look back on it with pride.

In addition, Elite Events is providing a free Elite Events Tracker app for runners and spectators. This app allows runners to track their progress during the race, while also providing real-time information for spectators to track their loved ones' progress. It will also provide runners with important information such as water stations, restroom locations, and mile markers.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to challenge yourself and experience the beauty of Venice, Florida. With miles of water views, a unique shark finisher medal, free finish photos and video, and the free Elite Events Tracker app, this is an event not to be missed. Register now at VeniceHalf.com and get ready for an unforgettable experience on February 18, 2023. See you at the finish line!

Media Contact:

contact@eliteevents.org

Elite Events Website: https://www.runeliteevents.com/

Venice Half Marathon & 5k Run Website: https://www.venicehalf.com/

SOURCE Elite Events