SBA Communications Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2022 Distributions

SBA Communications Corporation SBAC ("SBA" or the "Company") today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2022 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

SBA Communications Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 78410G104
Ticker Symbol: SBAC

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
(per share)

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)

Section
199A
Dividends (1)
(per share)

3/10/2022

3/25/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

5/19/2022

6/14/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

8/25/2022

9/20/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

11/17/2022

12/15/2022

$0.71

$0.71

$0.71

 

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

This press release will be available on our website at www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 35,000 communications sites in sixteen markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines. SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

