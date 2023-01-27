Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,592 in the last 365 days.

Ensure Accurate Taxes and Avoid Penalties With Five W-2 Tips From the American Payroll Association

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, is due to all employees by January 31. This year's form, used by employees to complete their income taxes, will be important for employees to determine next year's tax responsibility.  

The American Payroll Association, the nation's leader in payroll education, has five things you should know about your Form W-2 this tax season.

1. Compare Your W-2 to Your Final 2022 Paystub.

Items to review on the W-2:

A. Box 1 will differ from your final 2022 paystub year-to-date gross pay if you participated in a 401(k) or other employer-sponsored savings plan.

B. The Box 3 total should not exceed $147,000 – the 2022 social security wage base.

C. Boxes 1, 3, and 5 will be different from your final 2022 paystub year-to-date gross pay if you used pre-tax dollars to pay for qualified insurance premiums, transit benefits, or contributions to flexible spending accounts.

2. Obtain All Form W-2s. You must receive a Form W-2 from every employer you worked for in 2022. If you haven't received your W-2 by February 5, contact the company's payroll department to request a
"reissued statement."

3. Ensure Your Social Security Number (SSN) Matches Your Social Security Card. Double check the social security number on your W-2 matches your social security card. If not, call your employer's payroll department to send a corrected W-2.

4. Check for Tax Credits. Depending on your eligibility, you may qualify to receive thousands of dollars from the Earned Income Tax Credit. Read the back of the W-2 copy B to determine your eligibility.

5. Don't Overpay Your Taxes. Once you use your Form W-2 to complete your 2022 tax return, if your refund is larger than expected, you can fill out a new Form W-4, Employee's Withholding Certificate. Adjusting your W-4 can result in fewer taxes taken from each paycheck, giving you an instant raise. Complete a "paycheck checkup" using the IRS's Tax Withholding Estimator to determine if you're overpaying your taxes. If you have a more complex tax situation you may need to use IRS Publication 505, Tax Withholding and Estimated Tax.

If you have any questions regarding your Form W-2 contact your payroll department. For more information, visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ensure-accurate-taxes-and-avoid-penalties-with-five-w-2-tips-from-the-american-payroll-association-301732670.html

SOURCE The American Payroll Association

You just read:

Ensure Accurate Taxes and Avoid Penalties With Five W-2 Tips From the American Payroll Association

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.