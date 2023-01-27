RMO LLP ATTORNEY ROSHANNE KATOUZIAN NAMED LEADER OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate inheritance dispute law firm RMO LLP announced today that attorney Roshanne Katouzian has been recognized as a minority leader of influence in a special feature by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the publisher, the feature profiles "those standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors."

"It's an honor to have Roshanne represent our firm among so many highly-esteemed professionals," says Founding Partner Scott Rahn. "It speaks volumes to her commitment to our clients."

Roshanne Katouzian is an attorney in the Los Angeles office of RMO LLP. "Katouzian focuses her practice on two areas of litigation: (1) representing beneficiaries, professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians) in contested trust, estate and probate litigation; and (2) representing businesses, business owners, directors, executives, members, officers, partners and shareholders in business litigation and commercial disputes, and in internal and external investigations," states the feature.

The profile highlights Katouzian's recent successes including her work "successfully pursuing litigation in connection with a temporary conservatee's request for an elder abuse restraining order against a perpetrator who had financially and physically abused the conservatee." The conservatee's petition was granted after a two-day trial. Katouzian also recently suspended a co-trustee who had stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars of trust funds for personal use, followed by a summary judgment ruling against the co-trustee.

Katouzian has been named a Super Lawyers' Rising Star every year since 2020. She earned her B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley and her J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

