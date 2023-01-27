SB6 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-01-27
WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to repeal 66.1105 (4) (h) 8. and 66.1105 (17) (c); and to amend 66.1105 (4) (gm) 4. c. and 66.1105 (4) (h) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating certain exceptions established for Pleasant Prairie Tax Incremental District Number 2. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection
