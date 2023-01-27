SB2 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-01-27

Submit Release
WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to repeal 60.85 (1) (f), 66.1105 (2) (d), 70.043 (2), 70.13 (3), 70.13 (7), 70.18, 70.19, 70.20, 70.21, 70.22, 70.29, 70.30, 70.34, 70.345, 70.35, 70.36, 70.47 (15), 70.53 (1) (a), 70.65 (2) (a) 2., 70.68, 74.11 (4), 74.11 (11) (b), 74.11 (12) (a) 1g., 74.11 (12) (d), 74.12 (6), 74.12 (11) (a) 1g., 74.12 (11) (d), 74.30 (1) (i), 74.42, 74.47 (3) (e), 74.55 and 76.69; to renumber 70.043 (1) and 74.11 (11) (a); to consolidate, renumber and amend 70.65 (2) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 17.14 (1) (g), 26.03 (1m) (b) (intro.), 33.01 (9) (a), 33.01 (9) (am) 1. and 2., 33.01 (9) (ar) 1., 33.01 (9) (b) 1., 60.85 (1) (h) 1. c., 60.85 (1) (o), 66.0435 (3) (c) 1. (intro.), 66.0435 (3) (g), 66.0435 (9), 66.1105 (2) (f) 1. c., 66.1106 (1) (k), 70.02, 70.05 (5) (a) 1., 70.17 (1), 70.174, 70.44 (1), 70.49 (2), 70.52, 70.65 (2) (b) (intro.), 70.73 (1) (b), 70.73 (1) (c), 70.73 (1) (d), 70.84, 70.855 (1) (intro.), 70.855 (1) (a), 70.855 (1) (b), 70.995 (1) (a), 70.995 (1) (b), 70.995 (4), 70.995 (7) (b), 70.995 (8) (b) 1., 70.995 (12) (a), 71.17 (2), 74.05 (1), 74.09 (2), 74.11 (6) (a), 74.11 (10) (a) 1., 74.11 (12) (a) (intro.), 74.11 (12) (b), 74.12 (7) (a), 74.12 (8) (a), 74.12 (9) (a), 74.12 (10) (a), 74.12 (11) (a) (intro.), 74.12 (11) (b), 74.25 (1) (intro.), 74.29 (2), 74.30 (1m), 74.83, 74.87 (3), 76.125 (1), 77.84 (1), 174.065 (3), 815.18 (3) (intro.) and 978.05 (6) (a); and to create 60.85 (5) (j), 66.1105 (5) (j), 66.1106 (4) (e), 70.015, 70.111 (28) and 70.17 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the personal property tax. (FE)

