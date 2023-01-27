Submit Release
SB10 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 119.04 (1); and to create 43.75 and 118.073 of the statutes; Relating to: pupil or minor access to harmful material in public libraries and to harmful material or offensive material in public schools. (FE)

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

