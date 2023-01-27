SB7 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to repeal 118.29 (1) (bm), 118.292 (1g) (b), 118.292 (1g) (bm), 118.2925 (1) (d), 118.2925 (1) (fm), 255.07 (1) (c) and 255.07 (1) (e); to amend 118.29 (2) (a) 2m., 118.292 (1r) (intro.), 118.292 (1r) (a), 118.292 (2) (a), 118.292 (2) (b), 118.2925 (1) (h), 118.2925 (3), 118.2925 (4) (a), (b) and (c), 118.2925 (4m) (a), 118.2925 (4m) (b), 118.2925 (5), 255.07 (2) (a), 255.07 (2) (b), 255.07 (3), 255.07 (4), 255.07 (5) (a) 2., 255.07 (5) (a) 3., 255.07 (6) (a) (intro.), 255.07 (6) (a) 1., 2. and 3., 255.07 (6) (b), 255.07 (6) (d), 255.07 (6) (e), 255.07 (6) (f), 448.03 (2) (q) and 450.11 (4) (a) 5. d.; and to create 118.29 (1) (br), 118.292 (1g) (bg), 118.2925 (1) (dm) and 255.07 (1) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: use of epinephrine delivery systems and standing orders for epinephrine. (FE)