SB11 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-01-27
WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 20.455 (2) (em) (title), 165.95 (title), 165.95 (2), 165.95 (3) (a), 165.95 (3) (d), 165.95 (3) (e), 165.95 (3) (g), 165.95 (3) (h), 165.95 (3) (j), 165.95 (5) (a), 302.43, 967.11 (1), 967.11 (2) and 973.155 (1m); and to create 165.95 (1) (ae) of the statutes; Relating to: expanding the treatment alternatives and diversion programs. (FE)
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
