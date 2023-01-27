SB13 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to repeal 20.320 (1) (sm), 281.59 (1) (as), 281.59 (9) (a) and 281.60; to amend 13.48 (26), 20.370 (4) (mt), 20.370 (9) (mt), 20.505 (1) (v), 20.536 (1) (ka), 25.43 (1) (h), 25.43 (2s) (a) 2., 25.43 (3), 67.12 (12) (a), 281.59 (2) (a), 281.59 (2) (b), 281.59 (3) (a) 1., 281.59 (3) (a) 5., 281.59 (3) (j), 281.59 (9) (am), 281.59 (9) (b) (intro.), 281.59 (9) (b) 1., 281.59 (11) (a), 281.59 (11) (b), 281.59 (11) (c), 281.59 (13s) and 281.59 (14); and to create 281.605 of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating the land recycling loan program. (FE)