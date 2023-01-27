SB19 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-01-27

WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to repeal 36.11 (3) (cm) 1. and 3. and 36.31 (1); to amend 36.11 (3) (b), 36.11 (3) (c), 36.11 (3) (cm) 4. and 36.31 (2); and to create 36.11 (3) (bm), 36.31 (1m) and 36.31 (2m) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: uniform course numbering and the transfer of course credits among technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System schools, and eliminating certain restrictions on the respective educational roles of the University of Wisconsin System and the Technical College System. (FE)