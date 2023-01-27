SB14 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-01-27
WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 27.01 (9) (bn) (title); and to create 20.370 (1) (ed), 27.01 (6m) and 27.01 (9) (bg) of the statutes; Relating to: fee waivers for state park vehicle admission receipts to parents or guardians of 4th grade pupils and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage
