SB26 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-01-27
WISCONSIN, January 27 - An Act to amend 6.275 (1) (f), 6.32 (4), 6.33 (4), 6.33 (5) (a) 1., 6.36 (1) (d), 6.36 (1) (e), 6.47 (6), 6.47 (7) (b), 6.48 (1) (d), 6.48 (2) (b), 6.50 (2), 6.50 (2g), 6.50 (2r) (g), 6.50 (3), 6.50 (4), 6.50 (5), 6.50 (6), 6.50 (7), 6.50 (10), 6.56 (3), 6.56 (4) and 7.23 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: removing ineligible voters from the official voter registration list. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb26