Governor Ivey Announces Resicum International Plans $1.3 Million Aviation Training Academy, Bringing New Jobs and Aviation Industry Advancement to Selma

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Resicum International LLC, which provides flight training and maintenance support to government, commercial and general aviation customers, plans to open an aviation training academy at Craig Field in Selma that will prepare the next generation of industry professionals from around the world.

During an event in Selma today, Governor Ivey proudly exclaimed, “I am proud to stand before all of y’all to announce Resicum International, a world-renowned woman and veteran-owned small business with a global reach, will open an aviation training academy here at Craig Field!”

Resicum plans to invest $1.3 million, creating 70 jobs over a three-year period at its new operational hub at the former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County. The jobs will pay an average wage of $30 an hour, not counting benefits.

According to The Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority and the Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority, Resicum has signed a 10-year lease for a 50,000-square-foot hangar on the Craig Field flight line. Renovation work is already under way on the facility.

“We are exceptionally pleased to invest in Craig Field and expand our company in Selma,” said Resicum CEO Jeanine Ziervogel. “The location is ideal for our company’s expansion, and we look forward to ongoing growth of our aviation operations in this storied place.”

Governor Ivey applauded the decision by Warrenton, Virginia-based Resicum to locate its aviation training academy at Craig Field, where thousands of American and British pilots received flight instruction during World War II.

“Craig Field has aviation training in its DNA, so it’s great to see Resicum establish a facility in such a historic location that will tap into this rich heritage while also solidifying the future for this Selma landmark. This project has significant potential, and I look forward to seeing how it unfolds,” said Governor Ivey.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Craig Field’s long runway, large parking apron and excellent hangar facility make it a perfect match for Resicum’s project. In addition, a groundbreaking new remote tower facility and Air Traffic Control Training Academy are enhancing the complex’s flight safety and training opportunities.

“Craig Field offers growing aviation companies a lot of advantages, particularly when it comes to the preparation of the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Secretary Canfield. “Resicum represents an ideal partner as Craig Field continues to capitalize on these possibilities.”

Resicum’s new aviation training academy is aimed to recruit future industry professionals from around the world. Courses include Resicum’s successful A&P Test Preparation Course, which is now open for applications. The company is immediately bringing avionics training, flight training (fixed and rotor wing) and certificate courses for aviation maintenance skill-building.

“Our company is growing our aviation footprint nationwide and globally, and we look forward to welcoming students from around the U.S. and the world who wish to begin or enhance their aviation careers,” said Robert Baird, Resicum’s chief of operations.

Officials in Selma and Dallas County expressed excitement about the new development at Craig Field.

The Selma & Dallas County EDA coordinated meetings with representatives from state agencies, including AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, in the recruitment of the project. AIDT, part of the Alabama Department of Commerce, will work with Resicum to develop a local workforce training and hiring program.

“I am extremely happy that I had a part in bringing more jobs and economic development to Selma and Dallas County,” said EDA Executive Director Wayne Vardaman. “This is a quality company with a great reputation in the aviation community.”

Craig Field Airport & Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan said he expects Resicum’s operation to act as a catalyst for growth in the region.

“We are extremely happy to help bring Resicum International to Craig Field,” said Corrigan. “Their credibility and growth potential will bring more jobs and economic prosperity to the Selma and Dallas County area.”

Dallas County and City governments partnered in the recruitment.

“It is exciting to have Resicum International expanding into Dallas County and providing such incredible career opportunities to our citizens,” said Judge Jimmy Nunn, chairman of the Dallas County Commission. “I am so grateful for our local leadership making Dallas County such a great place to invest and do business. Thanks to everyone for a job well done.”

“Once again, this is great news for Selma,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins. “Our logistics planning strategy starting with aviation is working even better than I predicted. Thank you Resicum for choosing Selma. Great job, Team Selma.”

Brenda Tuck, Rural Development Manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Resicum’s aviation training academy will add momentum to efforts to tap into the growth potential of Craig Field and its strong aviation heritage.

“Aerospace and aviation are key industries for Alabama’s economy, and the contributions of the state’s rural communities are vital to their success,” said Tuck. “Resicum made a great choice in selecting Selma because all the resources are in place to make this venture a success.”

