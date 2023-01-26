A solemn welcoming ceremony of Uzbekistan Leader takes place

UZBEKISTAN, January 26 - On January 27, the official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit, was held at the Ala Archa State Residence, in Bishkek.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest. The national anthems of the two countries were played.

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sadyr Zhaparov bypassed the guard of honor and introduced members of official delegations. A joint photographing ceremony took place.

At these moments, the talks of the heads of state in a contracted format are taking place.

Source: UzA