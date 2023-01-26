Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,451 in the last 365 days.

A solemn welcoming ceremony of Uzbekistan Leader takes place

UZBEKISTAN, January 26 - On January 27, the official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, who is in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit, was held at the Ala Archa State Residence, in Bishkek.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest. The national anthems of the two countries were played.

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sadyr Zhaparov bypassed the guard of honor and introduced members of official delegations. A joint photographing ceremony took place.

At these moments, the talks of the heads of state in a contracted format are taking place.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

A solemn welcoming ceremony of Uzbekistan Leader takes place

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.