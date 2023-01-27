Wintershall Dea receives go-ahead to deploy well intervention vessel off Norwegian coast
LONDON, UK, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norway’s offshore safety regulator has given top German oil and gas producer Wintershall Dea the all clear to carry out light well intervention work on four separate fields off Norway’s coast using a mobile offshore unit (MOU) belonging to Island Offshore.
It was revealed on Thursday, 26 January 2023 that the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) supervisory authority had given consent for the German operator to conduct light well intervention operations using the Island Constructor Vessel, with work set to commence on fields in the North Sea and the Norwegian Sea on Norway’s continental shelf.
The Island Constructor, a multi-purpose offshore vessel, was built according to the Ulstein SX 121 design in 2008, and has a capacity of 90. It received its Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) in April 2010 from the PSA. The fields where light well intervention has been approved by the authority are the Vega, Maria, Nova and Dvalin offshore fields, corresponding to the 248, 248B, 090C, 475, 418 and 435 licenses.
The Dvalin field, which is situated in the midpoint of the Norwegian Sea, comprises two distinct structures: Dvalin East and Dvalin West. The former is 15 kilometres to the northwest of the Heidrun field and was proven in 2010, with a depth of 344 metres below sea level. Just 3.5 kilometres west of it lies Dvalin West, which was discovered at a depth of 400 metres and proven in 2012, followed by a plan for development and production (PDO) in March 2017. The plan calls for four gas producers tied back to the Heidrun platform as part of a subsea template, with production commencing in 2020.
The Royal Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy received a further PDO submission from Wintershall Dea in December 2022, outlining the development of the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea. This will take full advantage of existing local infrastructure, with a subsea tie-back to the Heidrun platform via the Dvalin field.
The Maria field, meanwhile, was discovered in 2010 and is located 25 kilometres east of the Kristin field at a depth of 300 metres, in the Haltenbanken area of the Norwegian Sea. The PDO proposed a subsea tie-back with two templates, and approval was granted in 2015. Production began in 2017, bringing on board five producers and two water injectors.
Moving further north – 17 kilometres southwest of the Gjøa field – is the Nova field, discovered in 2012 at a depth of 370 metres. The PDO received approval in 2018 and production began in 2022, with two four-slot subsea templates, one for oil production and one for water injection. Each template is tied back to the Gjøa platform with three wells apiece.
The northernmost Vega field, located 28 kilometres west of the Gjøa field, is also tied back to the platform of the same name. Production on the field began in 2010, deploying three subsea templates with four slots at a depth of 370 metres.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/wintershall-dea-cleared-to-deploy-well-intervention-vessel-off-norway/
Shamir Atif
Shamir Atif
