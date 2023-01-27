Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,335 in the last 365 days.

DLNR NEWS RELEASE – KĪHEI BOAT RAMP WASH DOWN AREA TO UNDERGO DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

(Kīhei, Maui) – Drainage improvements to the Kīhei Boat Ramp wash down area on Maui will begin Feb. 6, 2023. The project contract was awarded to Global Specialty Contractors, Inc. by the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR).

The scope of work will include removal, hauling, and disposal of rock, silt, and debris from the existing clogged and overflowing boat wash trench drain, installation of new grating over the drain, and construction of a retaining wall to prevent material on adjacent embankments from causing obstruction issues.

The boat launch will remain open, but the wash down area will be closed in its entirety throughout the scheduled work dates. The estimated completion date for the $324,820 project is March 3, 2023.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

 

HD Video – Kīhei Small Boat Ramp (Jan. 18, 2023):

https://vimeo.com/792056166

 

Photographs – Kīhei Small Boat Ramp (Jan. 18, 2023):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/k6rsw4cqj1g5u3f/AAC4z_X6iKW8Kvmj0BvXQlpwa?dl=0

 

 

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396

You just read:

DLNR NEWS RELEASE – KĪHEI BOAT RAMP WASH DOWN AREA TO UNDERGO DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.