Designation of Former Representatives of the National Assembly of Serbia Verica Radeta and Petar Jojić for Involvement in Significant Corruption

The United States is designating former Serbian National Assembly Representatives Verica Radeta and Petar Jojić for their involvement in significant corruption. While serving in the National Assembly of Serbia, Radeta and Jojić bribed and intimidated witnesses scheduled to appear before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) to dissuade them from offering incriminating evidence against Serbian Radical Party (c SRS) leader Vojislav Seselj, who was subsequently convicted of war crimes. Their conduct interfered with judicial processes, leading the ICTY to issue international arrest warrants for contempt, threatening regional stability, and adversely impacting the national interests of the United States.

These designations reaffirm the commitment of the United States to combat corruption, which harms the public interest, hampers partners’ economic prosperity, and curtails the ability of governments to respond effectively to the needs of their people. The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain.

These public designations — including that of Jojić’s adult son, Gojko Jojić — are made under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

