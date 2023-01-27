Aftermath Islands Metaverse Launches Events Pavilion with Over 1.1 Million Player-Generated Resource Pack NFTs Created in the First 100 Days

An average of over 10,000 Resource Pack NFTs were generated daily for Aftermath Islands very first Play-to-Earn title, bringing a world of new opportunities and experiences to users

/EIN News/ -- Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a virtual world of highly realistic theme-based islands, communities, and estates where players can access and participate in a wide range of engaging, entertaining, and interactive activities and experiences. The platform’s player Clubhouse and Events Pavilion has been formally launched, just as Aftermath Islands surpassed the 1.1 million Resource Pack NFT generating milestone for its first Play-to-Earn title, Lost Kingdom of T’Sara (LKoT) in under 100 days after launch. LKoT Resource Pack NFTs represent real ownership of items that can be used in different ways in the platform to create unique items for their personal use or to trade within the Metaverse.



Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands is built using leading-edge blockchain technology and uses GPU cloud servers, pixel streaming, and Unreal Engine 5’s high-fidelity graphics to deliver rich, no-download, browser-based experiences to users on desktops, mobile devices, and tablets.

The Events Pavilion acts as a focus point for players who join the Aftermath Islands world and begin their journey at our Clubhouse island. It is where brands and organizations can create exciting events and experiences and engage with players.

When players enter play.aftermathislands.com, they can delve into the live early version of the platform. It delivers an exemplary and highly realistic virtual environment where players will be able to live amazing virtual lives, engage in new environments for work or play, as well as create and socialize virtually in fun, interactive, and entertaining environments and settings. In this way, Aftermath Islands is effectively bridging the gaps between real-world and virtual activities across entertainment, education, income generation, collaboration, and more.

David Lucatch, Managing Director Aftermath Islands Metaverse, and CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies, commented on the one million plus resource pack milestone and said: "By achieving the 1.1 million Resource Pack NFT milestone just 100 days into our first release, we know that we truly have something special on our hands for people around the world. Aftermath Islands one of, if not the first Metaverse and P2E platform that uses Proof of Humanity to create higher levels of assurance that allow individual players to have single sign-on accounts that reduce the potential for malicious acts such as account duplication, fraud, and game farming. Aftermath Island also uses blockchain technologies allowing users to manage and control their digital footprint and creates processes for the organization to use NFTs as part of the supply chain management process for access, inventory, and more.

“By including in-game virtual currency, homes, commercial properties, wearables, and collectibles – not to mention the opportunity to fully verify avatars and build owner-owned-and-controlled stores, events, and other programs – Aftermath Islands is poised to become a fully-functional and self-contained Metaverse ecosystem, complete with an extensive collection of opportunities and experiences for our players where they can live their best virtual lives. Aftermath Islands is taking Metaverse experiences to the next level, and the 1.1 million Resource Pack NFT generation milestone attests to this fact."

To celebrate the milestone, Aftermath Islands is conducting a platform-wide celebration, with a land parcel giveaway for players scheduled for. Fill in the form here, to join the celebration!

Lost Kingdom of T’Sara is supported by Liquid Avatar Technologies’ Proof of Humanity, which has created a new and highly innovative blockchain use case called the Meta Park Pass™ that creates high levels of assurance, providing one user with only one account and works to reduce bots and fake or duplicate accounts. This revolutionary technology is accessible through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and is available in over 100 countries and regions around the world via the Apple App Store and Google Play. It uses facial mapping and blockchain-based verifiable credentials along with AI-verified age verification tools to ensure that players have secure and self-managed control and access to their LKoT accounts. These technologies will be rolled out across the entire Aftermath Islands Metaverse.

Aftermath Islands and player-focused titles such as the Lost Kingdom of T’Sara, are leading the global push toward economic inclusivity within the Metaverse. Players and participants within the Aftermath Islands Metaverse will enjoy a high level of privacy as well as access to entertaining, immersive, and value-generating experiences to enhance their online activities – all with the benefits of Meta Park Pass’™ secure and robust identity footprint creation and management technology that allow players to anonymously verify themselves as real people.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is empowering the integration of Web2 and Web3 activities by creating reliable and user-friendly bridges of virtual commerce and web-based virtual eCommerce for brands, eCommerce entities, and interactive commercial programs.

To see this revolutionary new technology in play and to start your Aftermath Islands journey, please visit play.aftermathislands.com.

For updates on Aftermath Islands, please click here. You can also join the project mailing list and receive updates from Liquid Avatar Technologies here.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is an open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property, and items using in-game virtual items. Built on cutting-edge blockchain technologies and using GPU cloud servers, pixel streaming, and the high-fidelity graphics of Unreal Engine 5, Aftermath Islands delivers rich, no-download, browser-based experiences for users on desktops, mobile devices, and tablets.

From play-to-earn games, including Lost Kingdom of T’Sara, to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID), and also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T51".

For more information on Aftermath Islands, please visit aftermathislands.com.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com