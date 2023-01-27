Step into Arts & Culture with The Palm Beaches’ Walkable Attractions

Explore Florida’s Cultural Capital® on Foot This February

/EIN News/ -- LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For discerning travelers searching for the perfect destination to explore art and culture while enjoying the sun, Florida's Cultural Capital®, The Palm Beaches, offers a variety of world-class attractions within walking distance.

On the island of Palm Beach, a scenic 12-minute walk along the town’s waterside Lake Trail takes visitors from the historic Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, home to Gilded Age treasures, to the lush tropical sculpture gardens of The Society of the Four Arts.

From there, a short walk across a drawbridge over the Intracoastal Waterway and into West Palm Beach, find the world-renowned Norton Museum of Art, historic Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, as well as the Historical Society of Palm Beach County’s Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. The Historical Society of Palm Beach County even offers monthly walking tours for visitors to explore the rich history and architecture found downtown.

February marks the height of what the locals call “season” in The Palm Beaches, when humidity is low and the sun is high. There is no better time to go, with so much to explore, and an itinerary for every taste. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share more information about the area’s cultural institutions and events, which are well worth the walk!

Stroll the Island Town of Palm Beach

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum : The gorgeous Henry Morrison Flagler Museum tells the history of Henry Flagler, one of the co-founders of Standard Oil and a founding father of Florida who heavily invested in the development of the state and Palm Beach in particular as a vacation destination. The Flagler Museum hosts exhibitions, special programs and a Gilded Age Tea service for visitors to further explore the art and culture of Gilded Age America and issues of the time (1865-1929). On view now: The American West During the Gilded Age : The Flagler Museum’s 2023 winter exhibition will introduce and consider those aspects that were important to both the development of the nation and the shaping of the American Character such as: the role of railroads in opening up the West, Native Americans of the West, and the development of the National Park System. More information available here.

Explore the City of West Palm Beach

Explore the City of West Palm Beach

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens : The Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens comprise the former residence of sculptor Ann Weaver Norton (1905 -1982), the widow of Ralph Hubbard Norton (see Norton Museum of Art). The house is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and the two-acre property features more than 100 works by the artist including 9 monumental garden sculptures and a collection of 250 species of tropical palms. Abundance of Riches : Luis Montoya & Leslie Ortiz 1972 – 2022: This exhibition is a retrospective of West Palm Beach artists Luis Montoya and Leslie Ortiz in the Gardens, celebrating their partnership creating monumental and small outdoor sculptures. On view through June, more information available here. Figurative Masters of the Americas : The exhibition represents 20th century figuration artists from North, Central and South Americas and includes artists such as Andy Warhol, Fernando Botero, Diego Rivera, Cindy Sherman and George Segal. On view through February 12, more information available here.

: The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is the world’s leading resource for Palm Beach County history, housing a permanent collection of millions of objects and images that span over 12,000 years of Palm Beach County and Florida history. The first Friday and Saturday of every month, the society hosts history & architecture walking tours. More information here. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts : The Kravis Center presents a wide range of live performances from symphonies and orchestras to ballet and Tony-winning musicals and more. Highlights of February’s performance schedule include Boys II Men , Tootsi e and Poetic Justice . A full calendar of upcoming performances and more information available here.

: The Norton Museum of Art was founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and has been recognized internationally for its traveling exhibitions and expansive collections. The Museum’s permanent collection now consists of more than 8,200 works in five curatorial departments: European, American, Chinese, Contemporary and Photography. Palm Beach Dramaworks : Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional nonprofit theater company that engages, entertains and educates audiences with provocative and timeless productions. This February, Palm Beach Dramaworks presents the world premiere of The Science of Leaving Omaha . More information here.

###

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring professional artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The building also serves as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Florida Certified Tourism Information Center, a helpful resource for visitors. The Council’s complimentary Cultural Concierge program provides visitors with expert recommendations, complimentary tips, and enhanced access to local events, talent, and venues.

