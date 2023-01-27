Alaska Auto Rental Announces New Location in Valdez, Alaska
Alaska Auto Rental is expanding its service area this year and opening a new year-round locationVALDEZ, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaska Auto Rental is expanding its service area this year and opening a new year-round location at 300 Airport Rd, Valdez, Alaska. Opening on April 3, 2023, the new rental location will offer a selection of cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans for rental and leasing services in Valdez, as well as one-way rentals between Valdez and any other city in Alaska.
All rentals originating at this location will be provided through a convenient Electronic Self-Service Checkout. Reservations can be placed by phone (907-457-7368) or online (www.AlaskaAutoRental.com).
General Manager Carl Thomas expressed enthusiasm about the April 3rd launch, stating, “The team at Alaska Auto Rental is excited about this opportunity to support the community of Valdez by providing its residents, businesses, and visitors with additional transportation options within the local community and a new alternative to connect them to the rest of the state. “
The new location is projected to generate several jobs and business opportunities in the Valdez community.
In discussing the decision to open a location in Valdez, Thomas stated, “Alaska Auto Rental’s mission is to provide flexible driving options throughout Alaska. Opening a location in Valdez furthers that goal. We look forward to serving the community of Valdez.”
Alaska Auto Rental has been serving the rental and leasing needs of residents, businesses, government agencies, and tourists in Alaska since 2011. It operates the largest independent car rental fleet in Alaska, serving the greater Fairbanks area, Anchorage, Denali, Whittier, and Seward.
Contact:
Carl Thomas, General Manager
Alaska Auto Rental
907-457-7368
info@alaskaautorental.com
Carl Thomas
Alaska Auto Rental
info@alaskaautorental.com
