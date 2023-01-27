Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,366 in the last 365 days.

Alaska Auto Rental Announces New Location in Valdez, Alaska

Alaska Auto Rental is expanding its service area this year and opening a new year-round location

VALDEZ, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaska Auto Rental is expanding its service area this year and opening a new year-round location at 300 Airport Rd, Valdez, Alaska. Opening on April 3, 2023, the new rental location will offer a selection of cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans for rental and leasing services in Valdez, as well as one-way rentals between Valdez and any other city in Alaska.

All rentals originating at this location will be provided through a convenient Electronic Self-Service Checkout. Reservations can be placed by phone (907-457-7368) or online (www.AlaskaAutoRental.com).
General Manager Carl Thomas expressed enthusiasm about the April 3rd launch, stating, “The team at Alaska Auto Rental is excited about this opportunity to support the community of Valdez by providing its residents, businesses, and visitors with additional transportation options within the local community and a new alternative to connect them to the rest of the state. “

The new location is projected to generate several jobs and business opportunities in the Valdez community.
In discussing the decision to open a location in Valdez, Thomas stated, “Alaska Auto Rental’s mission is to provide flexible driving options throughout Alaska. Opening a location in Valdez furthers that goal. We look forward to serving the community of Valdez.”

Alaska Auto Rental has been serving the rental and leasing needs of residents, businesses, government agencies, and tourists in Alaska since 2011. It operates the largest independent car rental fleet in Alaska, serving the greater Fairbanks area, Anchorage, Denali, Whittier, and Seward.

Contact:
Carl Thomas, General Manager
Alaska Auto Rental
907-457-7368
info@alaskaautorental.com

Carl Thomas
Alaska Auto Rental
info@alaskaautorental.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Alaska Auto Rental Announces New Location in Valdez, Alaska

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.