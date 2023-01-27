Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,398 in the last 365 days.

MaaT Pharma Announces Initiation of Coverage of its Stock by Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma MAAT, a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux.

With a research report named "The Microbiome revolution", Kepler Cheuvreux today initiates coverage of MaaT Pharma with a Buy recommendation.

This new coverage strengthens the visibility of MaaT Pharma's share among French and international institutional investors and is in addition to those already carried out by the brokerage firms KBC Securities, Kempen and Portzamparc/Groupe BNP Paribas.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris MAAT.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005247/en/

You just read:

MaaT Pharma Announces Initiation of Coverage of its Stock by Kepler Cheuvreux

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.