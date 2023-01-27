DAS Technology Unveils Groundbreaking CX Automotive Mystery Shop Study at NADA 2023

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) technology company unveils insights from 1,850 auto dealership lead response trends

DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company, unveiled its comprehensive Customer Experience (CX) Automotive Mystery Shop Study at the opening educational sessions at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) annual conference in Dallas, Texas. The study was conducted in Q3-Q4 of 2022 and includes results from over 1,850 unique inquiries in partnership with dealers representing all brands across the United States. These dealers were not already clients of DAS Technology lead response solutions. It identified four top trends and areas for improvement relating to how consumers and auto dealers interact throughout the vehicle shopping, purchase, and ownership journey.

Top 4 Takeaways:

Dealers are too reliant on generic autoresponders, and most ignore specific questions from consumers.

Online reviews with dealer responses will boost sales and service, but dealers have fallen off in this area.

Consumers want video, which dramatically boosts engagement, yet only some dealers are using it effectively.

Google is the #1 trusted car shopping source, but dealers aren't taking full advantage of all capabilities.

"DAS Technology's second Mystery Shop Study is one of the largest and most timely in our industry," said Jason Barrie, COO of Digital Air Strike. "The study outlines consumer and dealer challenges throughout the vehicle lifecycle, provides statistics on how dealers respond to consumer inquiries online and imparts the tech solutions to solve those issues. Responding to leads fast with relevant customer information, using reviews to drive service and sales, creating engaging custom videos for customers, and taking advantage of Google are ways dealers can get a competitive edge as the inventory increases and consumer buying slows. DAS Technology has patented solutions that have proven to assist in nurturing consumers and ensuring the best consumer experience."

According to the study, 62% of dealer responses to consumer inquiries were autoresponders with no specific vehicle information or pricing. More specifically, 45% of VDP responses didn't include any information about the vehicle. The lack of detail allows dealers to improve the car shopping experience and closing rates for inbound inquiries.

In addition, as it relates to service and sales, the study identified specific areas of improvement related to how dealers can leverage customer testimonials to engage with consumers more effectively. The analysis identified that fewer than 1% of dealers included customer testimonials in responses, and 46% didn't respond to Facebook comments. According to Digital Air Strike's 9th Annual Automotive Customer Experience Trends Study released in 2022, 93% of vehicle buyers said online reviews helped their dealership selection process. There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage reviews and testimonials to support ongoing consumer communications.

"DAS Technology provides powerful technology solutions that help our dealership engage and respond to consumers faster than we could without their help, which is a big competitive advantage in today's market," said Kevin Cravo, sales director of Royal Automotive Group in Arizona. "DAS understands what it takes to deliver a top-notch vehicle shopping, buying, and ownership communication experience. Their technology is always evolving, and it easily integrates with our other solutions to deliver consistent and relevant messaging that gives consumers the information they want at the right time."

Learn more about the DAS Technology full suite of solutions and pick up a copy of the Mystery Shop Study at NADA Booth #4059. Dealers and DAS Technology Partners can pick up party passes to the annual DAS Client Appreciation Party on Jan. 28, featuring performances with Nelly and The Sugarhill Gang. Space is limited. RSVP at digitalairstrike.com/nada2023. Download DAS Technology's Mystery Shop Study at digitalairstrike.com/mystery-shop.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is the largest automotive Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), enabling over 7,800 businesses and OEMs to increase consumer response and lead conversions by leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology generating measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, DAS Technology deploys omnichannel messaging, mobile apps, software, and consumer engagement technology to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries. The DAS Technology family includes Digital Air Strike, AUTOVATE, BestRide.com, and LotVantage. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005335/en/