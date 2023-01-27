Submit Release
Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 8, 2023

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. MHH, a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, February 8th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO, Mr. Michael Fleishman, CEO of Mastech InfoTrellis (the Company's data and analytics business segment) and Jack Cronin, CFO.

The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion.  Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13735974. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13735974. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital MHH is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services.  The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, and India.

