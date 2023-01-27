Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis Report 2022-2023: Focus on Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, & Vietnam
DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the increasing use of online shopping and deliveries, shoppers are seen giving more importance to sustainability in delivery
The pandemic brought a drastic change in shopping behavior over the past years, shifting the shopping process worldwide towards online shopping. Due to the increase in online shopping and deliveries during and after the pandemic, the issue of sustainability has gained importance among consumers and suppliers
Around number of online shoppers globally want their domestic parcels to have a carbon neutral delivery and just over one quarter feel the same way towards cross-border deliveries. In addition, a double-digit percentage of surveyed online shoppers are willing to receive a package a few days later for a reduced environmental impact.
The delivery process still leaves room for improvements
As found by the report, many consumers across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region demand improvements in the delivery process of their online orders. With home deliveries being the most popular delivery location for online shoppers across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region, online shoppers criticized the cost, speed and convenience of the delivery process the most.
Online shoppers in Australia want online businesses to improve their delivery options and eco-friendliness of the packaging. Online merchants are taking note of consumers' complaints. A number of B2C E-Commerce businesses in Australia made plans to invest in the development of their offered delivery options and improve parcel tracking functions for their consumers, as of 2021.
Key Questions Covered
- Which were the top fulfillment challenges in terms of online delivery in 2022?
- What is the forecasted value of the Dawn delivery market in South Korea by 2023?
- Which B2C E-Commerce website in Indonesia offers the best delivery services in 2022?
- Which were the top categories online merchants in Australia planned to invest in as of 2022?
- What were the most popular fulfillment channels across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Overview of B2C E-Commerce Delivery, August 2022
- Top Priorities When Shopping Online, in % of Consumers, November 2021
- Share of Shoppers Switching to Online Shopping for Whom Speed of Delivery Is the Most Important Factor, in %, November 2021
- Share of Retailers Offering Variety of Delivery Options And Speeds, in %, 2019 & 2021e
- Share of E-Fulfillment Functionaries Who Offer Free Delivery for All Orders, in %, 2020 & February 2022
- Share of E-Fulfillment Functionaries Who Offer Free Delivery for Orders with a Minimum Purchase Value, in %, 2020 & February 2022
- Share of E-Fulfillment Functionaries Who Utilize a Third-Party Provider for Some or All B2C E-Commerce Fulfillments, in %, February 2022
- Top Fulfillment Challenges, in % of E-Fulfillment Functionaries, February 2022
- Attitude Towards Paying for Delivery and Return Services, in % of Respondents, November 2021
- Breakdown of Preferred Fulfillment Channel for Receiving Online Deliveries, by Age Group, in % of Respondents, November 2021
- Share of Digital Shifters* Preferring Home Delivery When Shopping Online vs Undeterred Shoppers Preferring Home Delivery When Shopping Online, in %, November 2021
- Top Factors that Will Make Consumers More Willing to Use Out-of-Home Delivery Options, in % of Respondents, November 2021
- Attitude Towards Shopping as the Pandemic Recedes, in % of Shoppers, 2021
- Share of Shoppers Who Are Likely to Make a Purchase When Encountering Out-of-Stocks, in %, 2021
- Breakdown of Measures Consumers Are Willing to Take to Make Online Deliveries More Sustainable, in % of Respondents, November 2021
- Share of Consumers' Attitude Towards Environmental Impact of Online Delivery, in %, November 2021
- Share of Grocery Shoppers Who Find Delivery and Fulfillment to Be the Most Important Service Attributes in Online Shopping Vs Health & Beauty Shoppers Who Find the Service Important, in %, December 2021
- Top Factors that Grocery Shoppers Value Most While Shopping, in % of Grocery Shoppers, December 2021
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
- Top Items that Were Purchased Online for the First Time in 3 Months, in % of Respondents, August 2021
- Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Import Logistics, in %, H2 2021
- Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Export Logistics, in %, 2021
- Important Reasons for Knowing the Delivery Company, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
- Share of Online Shoppers Preferring Easy Returns, in %, 2021e
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
- Share of Failed Home Deliveries, in %, 2022e
- Breakdown of Food Delivery Market, in % of Total Spending, August 2021
- Uber Eats Vs Demae Can Platform Average Order Value, in USD, Q1 2020, Q3 2020, Q1 2021, Q3 2021
3.2.2. South Korea
- Top 3 Issues that Have the Greatest Impact When Shopping, in % of Respondents, June 2022
- Dawn* Delivery Market Value, in KRW trillion, 2020 & 2023f
3.2.3. Australia
- Current And Future Plans to Invest in B2C E-Commerce Capabilities, in % of B2C E-Commerce Businesses, February 2022
- Top Areas that Online Businesses Should Improve According to Online Shoppers, in % of Online Shoppers, December 2021
- Attitude Towards Online Deliveries, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2021
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
- Share of Global Parcels Originating from China, in %, 2022e
- Share of Parcels Delivered Same-Day Using Micro-Fulfillment Centers Across the Country, in %, 2022e
- Share of Parcels Delivered to Out of Home* Locations, in %, 2022e
- Changes in Frequency of Delivery Platform Use Compared to Pre-Pandemic, in % of Respondents, May 2021
- Use of on-Demand Delivery Service, by Category, in % of Respondents, April 2021
- Breakdown of Food Delivery Frequency Per Month, in %, 2021
- Breakdown of Food Delivery App Users, by Age, in %, 2021
3.3.2. India
- Share of Online Shoppers Who Are Willing to Spend More for Conveniences Such as Reliable Delivery, Click And Collect Services etc., in %, 2021e
- Share of Holiday Shoppers Who Would Buy from Online Merchants Offering Free Shipping, in %, August 2021
- Share of Holiday Shoppers Who Preferred to Shop at Stores With in-Store Pickup Services, in %, August 2021
3.3.3. Indonesia
- Top B2C E-Commerce Websites with Shortest Delivery Time, in % of Respondents, January 2022
- Top B2C E-Commerce Websites with Most Delivery Service Options, in % of Respondents, January 2022
- Top B2C E-Commerce Websites with Most Informative Delivery Tracking Features, in % of Respondents, January 2022
3.3.4. Thailand
- Most Preferred Delivery Location, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
3.3.5. Vietnam
- Most Preferred Delivery Location, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
- Reasons for Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
3.3.6. Malaysia
- Most Preferred Delivery Location, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
- Reasons for Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 11 Street Co Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- AliExpress
- Amazon.com Inc
- Argomall Inc.
- Bukalapak.com
- Coupang Corp.
- CP Group
- Dien May Xanh
- E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc.
- eBay Inc
- ezbuy Holdings Limited
- Facebook Inc
- Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Foodpanda GmbH
- FPT Corporation
- GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd
- JD.com Inc
- Lazada Group SA
- Lelong.my
- Lotte Group
- NAVER Corp
- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd
- One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Payzapp
- PhonePe Internet Pvt Ltd
- Pinduoduo Inc.
- Qoo10 Pvt. Ltd
- Sea Group
- Sendo JSC
- Shopee
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
- StrawberryNet
- Suning.com Co. Ltd.
- Taobao China Holding Ltd
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Thegioididong.com
- Tiki Corporation
- Tmon Inc. (ticket monster)
- Tokopedia
- Traveloka Holding Ltd
- Uber Inc.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd.
- VNG Corporation
- Walmart Inc.
- Wemakeprice Inc.
- Zalora
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upnrv9-pacific-b2c?w=5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-pacific-b2c-e-commerce-market-analysis-report-2022-2023-focus-on--australia-china-india-indonesia-japan-malaysia-south-korea-thailand--vietnam-301732393.html
SOURCE Research and Markets