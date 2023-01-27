Merchynt Launches Official White Label Google Business Profile Management Service to Help Small Businesses Succeed

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Monica, California -

Merchynt, a local SEO service provider, offers listings management software, reputation management software, and GMB services (now known as Google Business Profile) to help local businesses rank higher in "near me" searches.

With the increase in the use of search engines by consumers, businesses not utilizing local SEO services are significantly disadvantaged in today's digital age. Merchynt, a leading white label GMB services company based in Santa Monica, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its GBP management services. This service, previously known as GMB management services, has been in beta testing for the past nine months and has seen significant growth and improvement in client rankings.

As of January 2023, small business owners can now access this affordable and effective service to boost their Google rankings and attract more customers online. With Merchynt's white label local SEO services, small business owners can expect an increase in customers from Google and improved ratings, helping them succeed during an economic downturn when other means of obtaining customers may be too expensive and risky.

The cost of SEO services for local businesses can be a significant barrier for small businesses struggling to stay afloat. However, Merchynt's white label GBP management services' affordability and effectiveness set them apart, which is particularly important during an economic downturn when other means of obtaining customers, such as PPC, become too expensive and risky for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Marketing agencies and other companies working with SMBs can resell Merchynt's service under their brand while maintaining at least a 50% profit margin. Resellers of this service also have access to Merchynt's white label Google review software, white label listings management software, and white label reputation management software. All resellers get their white label client dashboards for easy management and tracking of their client's progress.

Merchynt works with many resellers, including large b2b software companies, prominent associations, business consultants, and marketing agencies. Merchynt offers standard pricing to all resellers, empowering the smallest agencies to succeed.

For more information about Merchynt and their white label local SEO services, visit: https://www.merchynt.com/

Their mission is to help small business owners succeed, which is their leading principle in everything they do. According to Justin Silverman, Founder & CEO of Merchynt, "I'm very proud of our team for consistently delivering exceptional local SEO results for our resellers and clients. I look forward to getting this incredibly effective service in the hands of more small business owners via our amazing partner network."

Businesses not utilizing local SEO services are missing out on many potential customers and are not building a solid online reputation, leading to a decline in sales and revenue and, ultimately, a downfall for the business in the long run. Merchynt's white label GBP management services are a game-changer for small business owners and the agencies that serve them.

The company's mission is to help small business owners succeed, and they do that by providing an affordable and effective service that boosts Google rankings and attracts more customers. Merchynt is rated excellent on Trustpilot and has a proven track record of delivering exceptional local SEO results for resellers and clients. They are excited to continue helping local businesses worldwide rank higher in 'near me' searches on Google and drive more customers to their doorsteps.

Local SEO is so important because more and more consumers are using search engines to find businesses in their local area. Unfortunately, if a business is not optimized for local search terms, it is unlikely to show up in the search results, which means it is missing out on potential customers.

About the Company:

Merchynt is a white label local SEO service company that offers marketing agencies white label products and services that can sell to their clients under their brand. The top-selling products are white label listings management software, white label Google review software, white label local SEO services, & white label GMB management services (now called GBP management services). They are experts in helping local businesses worldwide rank higher in "near me" searches on Google. Many leading marketing agencies and associations resell their marketing tools & services to their customers under their brand, and they're rated Excellent on Trustpilot.

