Insuranks Updates Its One-Day Event & Trucking Insurance Guides for 2023

Insuranks has updated its one-day event and trucking insurance guides to represent 2023 data

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance marketplace website Insuranks has recently updated its one-day event insurance, box truck insurance and several other trucking insurance guides to represent 2023 data.

As part of it, Insuranks has found that the average one-day event insurance cost in the U.S. in 2022 has been $80 per day and the average box truck insurance cost in 2022 has been $125 per month or $1,500 per year.

In addition, Insuranks has ranked the following as the best box truck insurance companies:

NEXT Coverwallet Progressive State Farm

And the following as the best one-day event insurance companies:

NEXT Coverwallet Thimble State Farm Progressive GEICO Allstate

For more information, please visit the website.

Contact Information:

Maria S.

Media Manager

info@insuranks.com

1234567890



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment