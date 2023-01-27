Insuranks Updates Its One-Day Event & Trucking Insurance Guides for 2023
Insuranks has updated its one-day event and trucking insurance guides to represent 2023 data
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance marketplace website Insuranks has recently updated its one-day event insurance, box truck insurance and several other trucking insurance guides to represent 2023 data.
As part of it, Insuranks has found that the average one-day event insurance cost in the U.S. in 2022 has been $80 per day and the average box truck insurance cost in 2022 has been $125 per month or $1,500 per year.
In addition, Insuranks has ranked the following as the best box truck insurance companies:
- NEXT
- Coverwallet
- Progressive
- State Farm
And the following as the best one-day event insurance companies:
- NEXT
- Coverwallet
- Thimble
- State Farm
- Progressive
- GEICO
- Allstate
