Ensure Data Solutions LLC announces the appointment of Bruno Piquin as Chief Executive Officer

Ensure Data Solutions, a leading solutions provider that delivers value-based care, analytics, announced that Bruno Piquin has been named CEO.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ensure Data Solutions (EDS), a leading solutions provider that delivers value-based care, analytics, interoperability, reduced costs, improved quality scores and risk adjustment accuracy, today announced that Bruno Piquin has been named Chief Executive Officer of EDS, effective February 1, 2023. Mr. Piquin will lead the company’s executive team and spearhead its business strategy and strategic growth.

Mr. Piquin brings over 25 years of operational and executive leadership experience in healthcare and value-based care, most recently serving as President of CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a Florida Medicare Advantage HMO. He succeeds Antonio Diaz, founder of EDS, who will become the Chairman of the Board.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Bruno to the EDS team,” said Antonio Diaz. “With his exceptional track record of leading healthcare companies and expertise around value-based care, we believe Bruno will lead EDS to further expand its market share, platform and services capabilities and continue delivering the data-driven insights that are critical to value-based care.”

“It is a privilege to join and lead EDS through its next phase of growth,” said Mr. Piquin. “EDS has an impressive track record of providing innovative solutions to healthcare plans and providers engaged in value-based care, that enable clinicians to take better care of patients while driving better clinical and operational outcomes. I am honored to be joining such an incredible company and team.”

About EDS

Founded in 2019 as a spin-off of a larger transaction, EDS is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EMR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and value-based care partners. EDS promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its artificial intelligence-supported data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information on EDS, visit www.ensuredatasolutions.com

