PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. In the current economic climate, many businesses might be tempted to cut back on budgets, particularly on paid adverts, to protect their bottom line.
While this avenue of logic might seem reasonable at the outset, turning the back on PPC entirely might result in losing further money. Most marketers are aware of the fact that PPC is an extremely successful form of marketing, even in a recession, as it can be tailored to the specific needs of each individual.
The PPC experts at The Brains discuss, in a recent post, four practical ways to improve PPC campaigns, as well as giving top tips on doing so. The methods include A/B testing, negative keywords and conversion tracking. The Brains also discuss what factors affect PPC performance and engagement, to give business owners a wider appreciation of the area of PPC and how it works alongside other marketing strategies.
Simone Spence, Senior Account Manager for PPC at The Brains, says:
“Knowing how to improve PPC campaigns is essential to creating winning ads that convert and provide a healthy return on investment (ROI). Many marketers fall into the trap of assuming that a poorly performing ad should be scrapped entirely, but this isn’t the case. With some base knowledge and strategy know-how from a leading PPC and SEO agency, you can improve PPC performance and turn a failing ad into a high performing one that generates plenty of engagement. ”
To find the guide in full, click the link below:
https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/4-ways-to-improve-ppc-campaign-performance-and-engagement/
About The Brains:
The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers content marketing, SEO and PPC services, among others.
Jonathan Lemer, Director
While this avenue of logic might seem reasonable at the outset, turning the back on PPC entirely might result in losing further money. Most marketers are aware of the fact that PPC is an extremely successful form of marketing, even in a recession, as it can be tailored to the specific needs of each individual.
The PPC experts at The Brains discuss, in a recent post, four practical ways to improve PPC campaigns, as well as giving top tips on doing so. The methods include A/B testing, negative keywords and conversion tracking. The Brains also discuss what factors affect PPC performance and engagement, to give business owners a wider appreciation of the area of PPC and how it works alongside other marketing strategies.
Simone Spence, Senior Account Manager for PPC at The Brains, says:
“Knowing how to improve PPC campaigns is essential to creating winning ads that convert and provide a healthy return on investment (ROI). Many marketers fall into the trap of assuming that a poorly performing ad should be scrapped entirely, but this isn’t the case. With some base knowledge and strategy know-how from a leading PPC and SEO agency, you can improve PPC performance and turn a failing ad into a high performing one that generates plenty of engagement. ”
To find the guide in full, click the link below:
https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/news-insights/news/4-ways-to-improve-ppc-campaign-performance-and-engagement/
About The Brains:
The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers content marketing, SEO and PPC services, among others.
Jonathan Lemer, Director
The Brains
+44 3330507328
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn