Visteon to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results on Feb. 16

/EIN News/ -- VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, will release its fourth quarter 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

  • U.S./Canada Participants Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-440-4360
  • International Participants Toll Dial-In Number: 1-646-960-0832
  • Conference ID: 4719410

(Dial in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website. 

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing the U.S./Canada Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-800-770-2030 or the International Toll Dial-In Number: 1-647-362-9199. The conference ID for the phone replay is 4719410. The phone replay will be available soon after the completion of the call and until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2.

About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and electrification. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 17 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.8 billion and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Media:
Media@Visteon.com

Investors:
Kris Doyle
kdoyle@visteon.com
201-247-3050

