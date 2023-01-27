PHIGOLF 2 LAUNCHES AFTER KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS GOAL BY OVER $230,000
Phinetworks, the innovative golf simulator company, is proud to announce the launch of Phigolf 2, the latest addition to its line of golf simulators. The company recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project and exceeded its goal by more than $230,000. The Phigolf 2 is now available to the public.
Phigolf 2 is a high-tech golf simulator that offers an extensive library of world-class golf courses thanks to its compatibility with WGT by Topgolf and E6 Connect by Trugolf. The unit is perfect for experienced golfers who want to perfect their swing or those who are just starting out and wish to grasp the game before enjoying a round on a course. Additionally, Phigolf 2 now includes 8 HD PREMIUM COURSES for free. The simulator is also ideal for those with very limited space available for practice, as it can easily be packed into the car or suitcase for a business trip or weekend away with friends and family.
Many users have commented on how they have noticeably improved their swing during the off-season and have managed to stay active during the cooler months thanks to Phigolf's cutting-edge technology. The Phigolf 2 sensor is an upgrade to the original sensor, designed to be more durable and with a shape that helps users better distinguish the sensor from the end of the club, which will help prevent breakage. Phigolf 2 offers live 3D analysis on swinging, chipping, driving and putting.
As Phigolf 2 continues to make waves in the golfing community, the company is thrilled to announce special promotions and deals throughout the year to celebrate the launch. From exclusive pre-order incentives for email subscribers, to limited-time discounts for early adopters, Phigolf is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible experience.
"We are thrilled to have had such a successful launch of the Phigolf 2, and are proud to say that it has been a hit at both CES and the PGA Show this year," said Nana Kim, Head of Marketing for Phigolf. "We can't wait for golfers of all levels to experience the Phigolf 2 and see the improvements in their swing for themselves."
So, whether you're a seasoned pro looking to take your game to the next level or a beginner just starting out, the Phigolf 2 is the perfect tool for improving your swing and enjoying golf in the comfort of your own home.
About Phigolf:
Phigolf is a company that specializes in creating innovative golf simulators for golf enthusiasts of all skill levels. The company's flagship product, Phigolf 2, offers a high-tech and realistic golf experience that allows users to practice and analyze their golf swings from the comfort of their own home. The Phigolf 2 is compatible with a variety of world-class golf courses and offers live 3D analysis on swinging, chipping, driving, and putting. In addition to its state-of-the-art technology, Phigolf 2 also includes 8 HD premium courses for free.
Phigolf's mission is to make realistic golf accessible to everyone, regardless of weather or location. With its cutting-edge technology and affordable price point, Phigolf 2 is the perfect solution for golfers looking to improve their game.
