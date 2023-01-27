Renowned organization that helps disabled individuals announces celebrity meet-up event
PRESS RELEASE: January 2023 / New York
Everyone deserves the opportunity to realize their dreams”WAPPINGERS FALLS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A renowned organization known for supporting individuals and children with disabilities has officially announced a new celebrity meet-up event in [insert location], in collaboration with the Elijah Hughes Foundation.
Set up by the Taconic Innovations Foundation, this special appearance will be held in collaboration with NBA player Elijah Hughes, otherwise nicknamed “The Golden Child”. Taking place on February 20th at 11am, it is hoped the event will spread light and inspiration to the many individuals this organization supports.
Founded originally in 1913, Taconic Innovations Foundation provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities in the Hudson Valley region and the metro New York area. The foundation also helps to provide a number of meet and greets for adults and children with developmental disabilities. Supporting anyone that needs their help, their belief is that everyone deserves an opportunity to not only follow their dreams – but to believe they can attain them.
“We are beginning to host events like this to help individuals with disabilities hope and believe that absolutely anything is possible,” says Dr Mathias Oni-Eseleh Sr, Principal of Taconic Innovations Inc.
“No one should ever feel that they can’t meet their idols, athletes, movie stars or celebrities. There are millions of people in America who are living with a disability, and it’s our aim to challenge the view that this means they can’t do things that they dream of.”
Both Elijah Hughes and Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr are Syracuse University alumni. Each of them have equally dedicated many hours of time to providing both inspiration and hope to individuals around the world, and now, with this event, they hope to give even more children and adults with disabilities the opportunity to realize their dreams.
Mathias says that the Taconic Innovations Foundation lives on a number of thirteen core, ancient principles, which have been handed down throughout the generations. These are all based on harmonious spirit of peace, love and happiness, and include leadership, integrity, honesty, objectivity, faith, openness, gratitude, honor, respect, love, service to others, selflessness, and belief.
“Everything we do comes down to the Taconic Innovations’ core principles,” says Mathias. “This event is no different and is testament to our belief that everyone deserves to feel inspired, hopeful, and loved. We can’t wait to hold this event with Elijah and the Elijah Hughes Foundation, and hope that it is one of the first of many we carry out in the area.”
