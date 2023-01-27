IG Wealth Management Recognized for Outstanding Investment Performance with Five 2022 FundGrade® A+ Awards

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced that five of its investment solutions have won 2022 Fundata FundGrade® A+ Awards. The awards are presented annually to Canadian investment funds that achieve consistently high FundGrade scores throughout the calendar year.

"We are honoured to win these prestigious awards," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "These recognitions are a validation of the ongoing efforts of our investment team and network of leading global asset managers to deliver strong investment returns for our clients to help them achieve their financial goals, whether it be the purchase of a home, a child's education or their desired lifestyle in retirement."

IG won awards for the following funds:

Fund Category iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool (winner 2nd consecutive year) Emerging Markets Equity iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool (winner 2nd consecutive year) Global Fixed Income iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool U.S. Equity IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class Natural Resources Equity IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund Global Equity Balanced

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $110.8 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. IGM group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool Series I was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Emerging Markets Equity category out of a total of 158 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -15.64% (1 year), 0.37% (3 years), 2.62% (5 years), 6.04% (10 years) and 7.50% (since inception- January 2001).

iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool Series I was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Fixed Income category out of a total of 286 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -7.80% (1 year), -0.51% (3 years), 1.41% (5 years), 2.52% (10 years) and 4.17% (since inception- January 2001).

iProfile U.S. Equity Private Pool Series I was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the U.S. Equity category out of a total of 836 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -10.80% (1 year), 9.67% (3 years), 10.86% (5 years) and 14.26% (since inception- March 2013).

IG Mackenzie Global Natural Resources Class Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Natural Resources Equity category out of a total of 71 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 15.74% (1 year), 21.06% (3 years), 11.00% (5 years), 3.73% (10 years) and 6.25% (since inception- October 2002).

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dividend Registered Fund Series A was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2022 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity Balanced category out of a total of 735 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: -12.70% (1 year), 4.08% (3 years), 4.42% (5 years) and 5.23% (since inception- January 2015).

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns as of December 31, 2022, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management