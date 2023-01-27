Cosmetic Chemicals Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 32.86 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.03% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cosmetic Chemicals Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cosmetic Chemicals Market" By Type (Surfactants, Polymers), By Function (Cleansing Agent, Moisturizing Agent), By End User (Skin Care, Hair Care), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cosmetic Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 19.37 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.86 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Overview

Cosmetic Chemicals are a mixture of chemical compounds derived from synthetic sources. They are the primary components used in the creation of cosmetic or personal care products. Surfactants, carrier powders, thickening agents, colourants, pigments, emollients, preservatives, and film formers are among the cosmetic chemicals commonly found in cosmetic products. Cosmetic chemicals are the primary ingredients used in the formulation of cosmetic products such as hair care, colour cosmetics, skincare, makeup, and other toiletries.

The global Cosmetic Chemicals Market is primarily driven by rising disposable incomes in emerging markets such as China and India, as well as the desire to improve one's physical appearance. Furthermore, the thriving fashion and entertainment industries in developed and emerging markets have increased demand for cosmetic products, which is expected to drive demand for cosmetic chemicals in the forecast years. Furthermore, a large number of corporate women in large corporations and multinational organisations, combined with a large consumption of beauty products, is expected to drive demand for cosmetic chemicals over the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for natural and organic cosmetic products is expected to drive the growth of the global Cosmetic Chemicals Market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bayer AG, Clariant International Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Emery Oleochemicals Group.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cosmetic Chemicals Market into Type, Function, End User, and Geography.

Cosmetic Chemicals Market, by Type

Surfactants



Polymers



Emollients



Antioxidants and Preservatives



Rheology Modifiers

Cosmetic Chemicals Market, by Function

Cleansing Agent



Moisturizing Agent



Coloring Agent

Cosmetic Chemicals Market, by End User

Skin Care



Hair Care



Makeup Care



Oral Care

Cosmetic Chemicals Market, by Geography

North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

