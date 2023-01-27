Wheatland Tube and Victaulic Announce 2" and Smaller, ASTM A53 Type F Pipe Manufactured by Wheatland Tube, is Recognized as Compatible with Victaulic's Gasketed Joint Products

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Wheatland Tube, a subsidiary of Zekelman Industries, Inc., and Victaulic Company are pleased to announce that 2" and smaller, ASTM A53 Type F pipe manufactured by Wheatland Tube with Ultra Z-Coat is recognized as compatible with Victaulic's gasketed joint products.

According to Wheatland Tube president Kevin Kelly, "Wheatland has addressed potential concerns regarding compatibility between 2" and below, ASTM A53 Type F pipe manufactured by Wheatland Tube and Victaulic's gasketed joint products with the addition of Ultra Z-Coat, as well as changes in our manufacturing processes and quality control. Our new UV light-cured coating is an environmentally safe application that provides customers confidence and protection against corrosion, scratches and damage. As a result of these changes, we are excited to announce that 2" and smaller ASTM A53 Type F pipe manufactured by Wheatland Tube with Ultra Z-Coat is recognized as compatible with Victaulic's gasketed joint products. Wheatland Tube would like to thank the entire Victaulic team for their support and cooperation. Wheatland Tube stands behind the high quality of its ASTM A53 Type F pipe and its Ultra Z-Coat with one of the strongest warranties in the industry."

Victaulic Vice President Scott Howser stated, "We appreciate the efforts made by Wheatland Tube to ensure the compatibility of Wheatland's 2" and smaller ASTM Type F pipe through the addition of Ultra Z-Coat, as well as improvements in their manufacturing processes and quality controls. We welcome the added flexibility this gives our shared customers."

About Zekelman Industries Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit www.zekelman.com.

Since 1919, Victaulic's innovative solutions and design services continue to increase construction productivity and reduce risk, ensuring projects are completed safely, on time and within budget. With more than 4,500 global employees and 40 international facilities, Victaulic helps customers in 140 countries succeed in the global construction industry. Learn more about how our solutions engineer confidence into every build at www.victaulic.com.

